FLOYDS KNOBS — Jeffersonville's Allison Kane earned medalist honors, but Floyd Central won a tri-match Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club.
Kane carded a 6-over-par 42 — three shots ahead of Henryville's Taytum Easton and Floyd's Caroline Hadley. Led by Hadley, the Highlanders shot a collective 197 — eight shots better than the Red Devils and 23 better than the Hornets.
FLOYD CENTRAL 197, JEFFERSONVILLE 205, HENRYVILLE 220
At Valley View GC, par-36
Medalist: Allison Kane (Jeffersonville) 42.
Floyd Central: Caroline Hadley 45, Abi Daily 49, Kayla Ansert 51, Heidi Estes 52, Rachael Shaffer 53, Keely Page 59.
Jeffersonville: Kane 42, Baylee Lawler 50, Chloe Ortuno 56, Paige Means 57, Danielle Monroe 61.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 45, Sydney Kleinert 52, Annie Spicer 57, Lilly Bindner 66, Emma Wallis 70.
TETLEY LEADS 'DOGS TO WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Laken Tetley fired a 5-over-par 41 to earn medalist honors and lead New Albany to victory over visiting Madison in a dual match Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club.
Libby Bogdon added a 43, Kennedy Lee a 44 and Maddie Daniel a 45 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 173 — 23 shots better than the Cubs, who received a 42 from Keara Eder.
.
NEW ALBANY 173, MADISON 196
At Valley View, par-36
Medalist: Laken Tetley (New Albany) 41.
New Albany: Tetley 41, Libby Bogdon 43, Kennedy Lee 44, Maddie Daniel 45, Sarah Jefferson 46, Avery Carroll 52.
Madison: Eder 42, Imel 45, Broukella 54, Skirvin 55, Gasaway 64.
