HANOVER — Clarksville's Karena Knight earned medalist honors, but Scottsburg won a tri-match Wednesday at Butler Falls Golf Course.
Knight carded the top individual score, a 38 — two shots ahead of Warriorette Makayla Barger. Led by Barger, Scottsburg carded a collective 189 — 16 shots ahead of Southwestern.
Summer Neal added a 49 and Sara Vaughn a 55 for the Generals, who didn't field a full team.
"I’m really proud of the turnaround the girls made from (Tuesday)," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "It was awesome to see Karena shoot something under 40. Sara was back on track scoring in the mid 50s, and Summer had her personal-best tonight. It’s great to end the season playing our best, especially with sectional this weekend."
SCOTTSBURG 189, SOUTHWESTERN 205, CLARKSVILLE INC.
At Butler Falls GC, Hanover
Medalist: Karena Knight 38.
Clarksville: Knight 38, Summer Neal 49, Sara Vaughn 55.
Scottsburg: Makayla Barger 40, Kensley Gambrall 48, Molly McGannon 50, Jordyn Johnson 51, Lydia Wolf 54.
Southwestern: Belle Crawford 41, Ellie Foley 44, Hannah Sampson 60, Ximena Vilchis 60.
HORNETS FALL
MADISON — Henryville shot its best score of the season, but the Hornets couldn't overcome Madison and Lawrenceburg in a tri-match Wednesday.
Cub Keara Eder fired an even-par 36 at Sunrise Golf Course for victorious Madison, which carded a collective 188 — 17 shots better than Lawrenceburg and
"It's been a challenging season. Overall, we're very inexperienced, but we've made real improvement," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We shot our best team score today, which was 50 strokes better than our opening match just six weeks ago. We're looking forward to coming back to Sunrise GC this Saturday and trying to improve upon today's score.
MADISON 188, LAWRENCEBURG 205, HENRYVILLE 214
At Sunrise Golf Course, par-36
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 36.
Madison: Eder 36, Grace Bronkella 46, Jenna Imel, Gracie Gasaway 54, Ally Skirven 56.
Lawrenceburg: Grace Schmidt 46, Ella Shelton 49, Hannah Williamson 54, Hannah Fox 56, Sydney Benson 58.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 44, Annie Spicer 54, Sydney Kleinert 55, Lilly Bindner 61, Emma Wallis 68.
LEE LEADS NEW ALBANY TO WIN
CORYDON — Kennedy Lee earned medalist honors to lead New Albany to victory in a quad-match Wednesday at Old Capital Golf Club.
Lee shot a 37 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 164 — six shots ahead of Floyd Central, 32 better than Providence and 37 ahead of Corydon Central.
Reese Bottorff paced the Pioneers, who fired a season-low score, with a 44. Her round included an eagle. Teammate Lilly Chapman added a season-best 45.
