JEFFERSONVILLE — Clarksville’s Karena Knight carded the best score, but Corydon Central won a tri-match Monday at Jeff Elks.
Knight carded a 41 for the Generals, who shot 230 to finish six strokes behind the victorious Panthers. Silver Creek fielded an incomplete team.
“We’ve been pretty consistent through our first few matches. The girls are on the right track, but it’s tough to lose a close one like this,” Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said.
Lana Dobson fired a 48 to pace the Dragons’ three players.
Borden senior Natalie Lewis shot a 53.
CORYDON CENTRAL 224, CLARKSVILLE 230, SILVER CREEK INC.
Monday at Jeff Elks
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 41.
Clarksville: Knight 41, Summer Neal 59, Sara Vaughn 63, Emily Kaiser 67.
Corydon: Paige Richardson 53, Chloe Cannon 53, Abby Russel 55, Ivy Smith 63, Hannah Uhl 64.
Silver Creek: Lana Dobson 48, Olivia Burton 54, Dev Wilkerson 64.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 53.
STARS TOP ‘DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Bedford North Lawrence posted four scores of 40 or less to beat New Albany in a dual match Monday at Valley View Golf Club.
Addyson Bailey earned medalist honors, carding an even-par 36 for the Stars, who shot a collective 155 — 26 less than the Bulldogs.
Freshman Laken Tetley led New Albany with a 42 while Maddie Daniel fired a 44.
BEDFORD NL 155, NEW ALBANY 181
Monday at Valley View GC, par-36
Medalist: Addyson Bailey (BNL) 36
BNL: Bailey 36, O. Sanders 39, A. Chase 40, C. McFaddin 40, S. Biel 47, K. Blair 48, D. Sproles 49, K. Craig 53, N. Howat 56.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 42, Maddie Daniel 44, Kennedy Lee 45, Libby Bogdon 47, Sarah Jefferson 48, Avery Carroll 52, Kate Daniel 57, Adriana Hysell 67.
EASTON LEADS HORNETS
MADISON — Led by medalist Kira Wells, Shawe Memorial topped Lawrenceburg and Henryville in a tri-match Monday at Sunrise Golf Course.
Wells fired a 5-over-par 41 for the Hilltoppers, who carded a collective 224. Lawrenceburg was second with a 230 while Henryville took third with 244.
Taytum Easton led the Hornets with a 45.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 224, LAWRENCEBURG 230, HENRYVILLE 244
Medalist: Kira Wells (Shawe) 41.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 45, Sydney Kleinert 58, Annie Spicer 69, Emma Wallis 72.
