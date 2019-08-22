HANOVER — Karena Knight fired a 44 to lead the Clarksville in a quad-match Thursday afternoon at Butler Falls Golf Course.
Host Southwestern took first with a 181, eight shots ahead of runner-up Scottsburg. Paoli was third with 205 while the Generals finished fourth with a 234.
“The girls keep improving each match. They’ve been working hard, putting in some extra practice and it’s starting to pay off. It was great to see Emily [Kaiser] get into the 50s today. We’re looking forward to continuing to improve,” coach Tosha Embry said.
SOUTHWESTERN 181, SCOTTSBURG 189, PAOLI 205, CLARKSVILLE 234
Thursday at Butler Falls Golf Course, Hanover
Clarksville: Karena Knight 44, Emily Kaiser 59, Sara Vaughn 65, Tanner Page 66, Mia Vega-Isaac 68.
PANTHERS CLIP DOGS, LADY CATS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central edged New Albany by two shots and beat North Harrison by 21 to win a tri-match Thursday at Old Capital Golf Course.
Led by medalist Emily Harbaugh's 45 the Panthers carded a collective 219.
Sarah Jefferson and Avery Carroll each shot 51 to pace the Bulldogs.
CORYDON CENTRAL 219, NEW ALBANY 221, NORTH HARRISON 240
Medalist: Emily Harbaugh (Corydon) 45.
Corydon: Harbaugh 45, Sydney Cook 55, Paige Richardson 58, Abby Russel 61, Chloe Cannon 62.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 51, Avery Carroll 51, Kennedy Lee 59, Libby Bogdon 60, Maddie Daniel 62.
North Harrison: Blessinger 54, Brumgarder 60, Whitaker 61, Koch 65, Campbell 66.
