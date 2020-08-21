SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville's Karena Knight was co-medalist, but host Scottsburg down the Generals and Paoli in a tri-match Thursday at Westwood Golf Course.
Knight and Scottsburg's Makayla Barger each fired a 44 while the Warriorettes posted a team score of 196 — 26 shots ahead of the Generals. The Rams fielded an incomplete team.
Also for Clarksville, Sara Vaughn carded a 58, Summer Neal a 59 and Emily Kaiser 61.
"It’s great to see another improvement in our overall team score," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Emily and Sara came through with some great scores, while Summer and Karena continue to be pretty consistent. I’m really happy for Sara breaking 60 today, that’s been a goal of hers and it’s awesome to see her make that happen."
.
SCOTTSBURG 196, CLARKSVILLE 222, PAOLI INC.
At Westwood GC, Scottsburg
Medalists: Karena Knight (Clarksville), Makayla Barger (Scottsburg) 44.
Clarksville: Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 58, Summer Neal 59, Emily Kaiser 61.
Scottsburg: Barger 44, Molly McGannon 47, Jordyn Johnson 48, Lydia Wolf 57.
.
'DOGS WIN 3-WAY
CORYDON — Freshman Laken Tetley earned medalist honors to lead New Albany to victory in a tri-match against Corydon Central and North Harrison on Thursday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club.
Tetley fired a 39 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 177. The Panthers were second with a 215 while the Lady Cats took third with 260.
Also for New Albany took the top four spots, as Kennedy Lee followed Tetley with a 43, Sarah Jefferson shot 47 and Maddie Daniel card 48.
.
NEW ALBANY 177, CORYDON CENTRAL 215, NORTH HARRISON 260
Thursday at Old Capital GC
Medalist: Laken Tetley (New Albany) 39.
New Albany: Tetley 39, Kennedy Lee 43, Sarah Jefferson 47, Maddie Daniel 48, Libby Bogdon 49, Avery Carroll 50.
Corydon Central: Paige Richardson 49, Chloe Cannon 52, Abby Russel 57, Ivy Smith 57, Hannah Uhl 66.
North Harrison: Addie Morrison 57, Julia Campbell 62, Olivia Abner 70, Kenzie Koch 71.
