CORYDON — Clarksville's Karena Knight tied for medalist honors, but Corydon Central won the tri-match Wednesday at Old Capital Golf Club.
Knight and Corydon's Chloe Cannon each carded a 44. The Panthers fired a collected 205 — 59 shots ahead of North Harrison. The Generals, who only had three golfers, fielded an incomplete team.
Sara Vaughn and Summer Neal shot 59s for Clarksville.
"It was good to see the girls back on track with Karena being co-medalist and Sara and Summer back under 60," Generals coach Tosha Embry said.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 205, NORTH HARRISON 264, CLARKSVILLE INC.
Wednesday at Old Capital GC
Medalists: Karena Knight (Clarksville), Chloe Cannon (Corydon) 44.
Clarksville: Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 59, Summer Neal 59.
Corydon: Cannon 44, Paige Richardson 48, Abby Russell 54, Ivy Smith 59, Hannah Smith 63.
North Harrison: Julia Campbell 62, Addie Morrison 66, Hanna Swanson 67, Olivia Abner 69, Kenzie Coch 72.
.
SCOTTSBURG DOWNS HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Henryville's Taytum Easton earned medalist honors, but Scottsburg won the dual match between the two teams Wednesday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Easton fired a personal-best 3-over-par 39 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 228. The Warriorettes, led by Makayla Barger's 44, shot 209.
"We're improving, however, overall we're too inexperienced to shoot a competitive team score," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "I was very happy for Taytum today, as she carded a career best. Sydney (Kleinert) had a nice round and Annie (Spicer) and Emma (Wallis) continue to improve. We'll keep working at it."
.
SCOTTSBURG 209, HENRYVILLE 228
At Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Taytum Easton (Henryville) 39.
Scottsburg: Barger 44, Johnson 52, McGannon 56, Gambrell 57, Wolf 58, Sebastian 59.
Henryville: Easton 39, Sydney Kleinert 55, Annie Spicer 64, Emma Wallis 70.
