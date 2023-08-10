PAOLI — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden beat Crawford County and host Paoli in a three-way match Thursday afternoon at Green Acres Golf Course.
Also for the Braves, Lily Lynch was the runner-up while Grace Gentry and Sofie White tied for fourth overall.
DRAGONS TAKE 3RD AT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek took third in a four-way match at Westwood Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.
Led by Addy Dulaney's 46, host Scottsburg finished first with a collective 209. Mitchell was second with a 235 — 16 shots better than the Dragons. Clarksville didn't field a full team.
Mitchell's Anna Sowders fired a 45 to claim medalist honors.
Emily Saul shot 60 to lead Silver Creek.
For the Generals, Lina Howlett shot a 54 and Kaylin Lemke 55.
"It was really great to see Kaylin and Lina both score in the 50s today," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "This was a big improvement from our last match and we are excited for our upcoming matches next week."
SCOTTSBURG 209, MITCHELL 235, SILVER CREEK 251. CLARKSVILLE INC.
Thursday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Anna Sowders (Mitchell) 45.
Scottsburg: Addy Dulaney 46, Lydia Wolfe 52, Marley Fleenor 52, Brooklin Rockey 57, Avereigh Dulaney 59, Lola Fouts 61.
Mitchell: Sowders 45, Keely Merry 57, Briley Dicks 63, Addi Kirkman 70, Lila Willoughby 70.
Silver Creek: Emily Saul 60, Bella McKim 62, Audrey Ramsey 63, Karaline Spillman 66, Bella Taylor 68.
Clarksville: Lina Howlett 54, Kaylin Lemke 55, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 70.
PANTHERS WIN 5-WAY
CORYDON — Led by medalist Emma Rowland, Corydon Central won a five-way match Thursday afternoon.
She shot a 36 to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 175 at Old Capital Golf Club. Charlestown was second with a 246 — two shots ahead of North Harrison and 14 better than Lanesville. Salem didn't field a full team.
Also for Corydon, Khloe Mathes fired a 40, Madi Stillwell a 47 and Brittany Fogle a 55.
CUBS CLIP RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Emmi Dowell, Madison defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match at Elk Run Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.
Dowell shot a 44 for the Cubs, who carded a collective 219.
