CORYDON — Corydon Central's Emma Rowland earn medalist honors, but New Albany won a quad-match Thursday afternoon.
Rowland shot a 1-over-par 36, parring the first eight holes before bogeying the ninth, to finish first individually.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, carded a collective 171 — 29 shots better than the Panthers. Jeffersonville took third with a 213 while North Harrison fielded an incomplete team.
New Albany was led by Kennedy Lee's 5-over 40. She was closely followed by teammates Maddie Daniel (42), Abby Reavis (44) and Sarah Jefferson (45).
Laken Tetley fired a 42 to pace the Red Devils while Paige Means added a season-best 47.
NEW ALBANY 171, CORYDON CENTRAL 200, JEFFERSONVILLE 213, NORTH HARRISON INC.
At Old Capital G.C., Corydon, par 35
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 36.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 40, Maddie Daniel 42, Abby Reavis 44, Sarah Jefferson 45, Avery Carroll 50.
Corydon Central: Rowland 36, Ivy Smith 51, Chloe Cannon 54, Gracelyn Anderson 59, Brittany Fogle 59, Jenna Highland 64.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 42, Paige Means 47, Katie Monroe 62, Hadley Hannon 62, Isabella Rodriguez 63, Georgia Martin 64.
North Harrison: Isabelle Abner 64, Olivia Abner 70.
MUSTANGS TAKE 3RD
SCOTTSBURG — New Washington posted its first official complete team score — possibly in school history — in a five-team match at Scottsburg.
The host Warriors carded a collective 205 at Westwood Golf Course. Paoli was second with a 247 while the Mustangs shot a 276. Clarksville and Southwestern didn’t field full teams.
Scottsburg’s Molly McGannon was match medalist with a 43. Summer Neal led Clarksville with a 56.
SCOTTSBURG 205, PAOLI 247, NEW WASHINGTON 276, CLARKSVILLE INC., SOUTHWESTERN INC. Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg
Medalist: Molly McGannon (Scottsburg) 43.
Clarksville: Summer Neal 56, Leslie North 70, Anna Horvath 70.
CISSELL CLAIMS MEDALIST HONORS
SALEM — Borden’s Emily Cissell earned medalist honors in a three-way match between the Braves, Eastern and host Salem on Thursday afternoon.
Cissell shot a 47 at Western Hills Golf Course to claim first overall.
