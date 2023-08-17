CORYDON — Led by medalist Emma Rowland, host Corydon Central won a four-way match against Jeffersonville, New Albany and North Harrison on Thursday afternoon.
Rowland shot a 1-over-par 37 at Old Capital Golf Club to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 176. The Bulldogs shot 200, the Red Devils 215 and the Lady Cats 247.
Kaidyn Wardlaw fired a 42 to lead New Albany, which also received a 48 from Ava Quinn, a 54 from Sienna Dietrich and a 56 from Emma Reavis.
Jeffersonville senior Laken Tetley was two shots behind Rowland with a 39. Also for the Red Devils, Hannah Grier shot 54, Hadley Hannon 59 and Marina Brunson 63.
CORYDON CENTRAL 176, NEW ALBANY 200, JEFFERSONVILLE 215, NORTH HARRISON 247
Thursday at Old Capital GC, par-36
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 37.
Corydon: Rowland 37, Madison Stillwell 40, Khloe Mathes 44, Kate Russel 55, Paige Summers 56.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 42, Ava Quinn 48, Sienna Dietrich 54, Emma Reavis 56, Lilly McGuire 65.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 39, Hannah Grier 54, Hadley Hannon 59, Marina Brunson 63, Katie Meyer 66.
North Harrison: Addie Reynolds 54, Isabelle Abner 62, Sophie Holloway 65, Keylie Lincoln 66, Payton Allen 67.
GENERALS TAKE 2ND
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg defeated Clarksville, New Washington and Paoli in a four-way match Thursday afternoon.
Led by medalist Addy Dulaney's 45 the Warriorettes carded a collective 196 at Westwood Golf Course. The Generals fired a 237 while the Mustangs and Rams fielded incomplete teams.
Lina Howlett led Clarksville with a 54, one shot ahead of teammate Kaylin Lemke.
"We are moving in the right direction," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Having Kaylin and Lina both around 55 is great. Everybody is hitting the ball pretty well, but I think as we build more consistency we’ll see our scores improve quite a bit more throughout the season."
Alyssa Burke and Ashley Willis both shot 65 for New Wash.
.
SCOTTSBURG 196, CLARKSVILLE 237, NEW WASHINGTON INC., PAOLI INC.
Clarksville: Lina Howlett 54, Kaylin Lemke 56, Anna Horvath 63, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 64.
Scottsburg: Addy Dulaney 45, Lydia Wolfe 46, Marley Fleenor 50, Lola Fouts 55, Brooklin Rockey 63.
Paoli: Avery Crews 53, Alivia Sweet 58.
New Washington: Alyssa Burke 65, Ashley Willis 65.
