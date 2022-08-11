CORYDON — Led by medalist Emma Rowland, host Corydon Central rolled to victory in a four-way match Thursday afternoon.
Rowland fired a 41 to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 184 at Old Capital Golf Club. Charlestown was second with a 249 while North Harrison took third with a 262. Lanesville didn’t field a full team.
Laila Thomas shot a 59 to pace the Pirates, who made a 19-shot improvement over their previous best in the young season.
Also for Charlestown, Emma McCutcheon shot 60, Isabella Logsdon 63 and Maggie Severs 67.
“Gaining knowledge and confidence each night out,” Pirates coach Adam Tolliver wrote on Twitter.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 184, CHARLESTOWN 249, NORTH HARRISON 262, LANESVILLE INC.
Thursday at Old Capital GC
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 41.
Charlestown: Laila Thomas 59, Emma McCutcheon 60, Isabella Logsdon 63, Maggie Severs 67.
.
WARRIORETTES WIN 4-WAY
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg won a quad-match against Clarksville, Silver Creek and Mitchell on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriorettes won with a team total of 219 — 13 shots better than the Bluejackets and 34 ahead of the Dragons — at Westwood Golf Course. The Generals fielded an incomplete team.
Mari Howard fired a 56 to lead Silver Creek while Anna Horvath paced Clarksville with a 63.
“I’m really happy with how our girls played today,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “We are a young team and I can’t wait to see how much these girls improve this season.”
.
SCOTTSBURG 219, MITCHELL 232, SILVER CREEK 253, CLARKSVILLE INC.
Thursday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Anna (Mitchell) 48.
Scottsburg: Lydia Wolf 53, Alexis Caudill 54, Emma Lynn 56, Emily Foster 56, Addy Dulaney 58.
Silver Creek: Mari Howard 56, Audrey Ramsey 63, Ella P 66, Eva W 68, Emily S 69.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 63, Kaylin Lemke 67, Lina Howlett 70.
.
CUBS CLIP DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Madison outlasted Jeffersonville in a match Thursday afternoon.
The Cubs carded a collective 213 — 15 shots better than the Red Devils — at Elk Run Golf Club.
