CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville's Karena Knight earned medalist honors, but Charlestown edged the Generals in a match Wednesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course.
The Pirates carded a collective 237, four shots better than Clarksville.
Knight fired a 44 for low honors.
"It was nice to see Karena get a win as an individual," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "As a team we dropped nine strokes from [Tuesday's] score. All the girls showed improvement. I think this is a great sign for what is to come throughout the season."
Lizzie Hall led Charlestown with a 53 while Juliana Roberts added a 55.
CHARLESTOWN 237, CLARKSVILLE 241
Wednesday at Wooded View Golf Course
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 44.
Charlestown: Lizzie Hall 53, Juliana Roberts 55, Gracie Moore 63, Andrea McCoy 66, Kylan Burke 68, Karly Byrnes 69.
Clarksville: Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 60, Mia Vega-Isaac 68, Emily Kaiser 69.
WARRIORETTES CLIP 'DOGS
SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Avery Bottorff, Scottsburg edged New Albany by three strokes Wednesday afternoon at Westwood Golf Course.
Bottorff fired a 3-over-par 38 for the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 185.
Sophomore Kennedy Lee led the Bulldogs with a 42, while freshman Sarah Jefferson added a 46.
SCOTTSBURG 185, NEW ALBANY 188
At Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg; par-35
Medalist: Avery Bottorff (Scottsburg) 38.
Scottsburg: Bottorff 38, Badger 43, McGannon 52, Campbell 52.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 42, Sarah Jefferson 46, Avery Carroll 49, Madison Daniel 51.
JV: New Albany 219, Scottsburg 236
New Albany: K. Demuth 53, Kylie Stufflebean 54, Libby Bogdon 55, Kate Daniel 56.
Scottsburg: Lynn 54, Sebastian 57, Johnson 57, Foster 68.
