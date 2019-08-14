Charlestown Pirates

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville's Karena Knight earned medalist honors, but Charlestown edged the Generals in a match Wednesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course. 

The Pirates carded a collective 237, four shots better than Clarksville. 

Knight fired a 44 for low honors. 

"It was nice to see Karena get a win as an individual," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "As a team we dropped nine strokes from [Tuesday's] score. All the girls showed improvement. I think this is a great sign for what is to come throughout the season." 

Lizzie Hall led Charlestown with a 53 while Juliana Roberts added a 55. 

CHARLESTOWN 237, CLARKSVILLE 241

Wednesday at Wooded View Golf Course

Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 44. 

     Charlestown: Lizzie Hall 53, Juliana Roberts 55, Gracie Moore 63, Andrea McCoy 66, Kylan Burke 68, Karly Byrnes 69. 

     Clarksville: Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 60, Mia Vega-Isaac 68, Emily Kaiser 69. 

WARRIORETTES CLIP 'DOGS

SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Avery Bottorff, Scottsburg edged New Albany by three strokes Wednesday afternoon at Westwood Golf Course. 

Bottorff fired a 3-over-par 38 for the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 185. 

Sophomore Kennedy Lee led the Bulldogs with a 42, while freshman Sarah Jefferson added a 46. 

SCOTTSBURG 185, NEW ALBANY 188

At Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg; par-35

Medalist: Avery Bottorff (Scottsburg) 38. 

     Scottsburg: Bottorff 38, Badger 43, McGannon 52, Campbell 52. 

     New Albany: Kennedy Lee 42, Sarah Jefferson 46, Avery Carroll 49, Madison Daniel 51. 

.

JV: New Albany 219, Scottsburg 236

     New Albany: K. Demuth 53, Kylie Stufflebean 54, Libby Bogdon 55, Kate Daniel 56.  

     Scottsburg: Lynn 54, Sebastian 57, Johnson 57, Foster 68.  

