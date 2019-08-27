HENRYVILLE — Southwestern edged Henryville by one shot and Silver Creek by 34 in a tri-match Tuesday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
The Rebels carded a collective 209, while the Hornets recorded a 210 and the Dragons 243.
Southwestern's Kristin Consley and Silver Creek's Jacy Stricker tied for medalist honors with 48 apiece.
Olivia Guernsey led Henryville with a 49.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 209, HENRYVILLE 210, SILVER CREEK 243
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC; par-36
Medalists: Kristin Consley (SW), Jacy Stricker (SC) 48.
Southwestern: Consley 48, Ellie Foley 52, Belle Crawford 54, Bella Marcum 55, Adalyn Leach 58, Shahala Brown 59.
Henryville: Olivia Guernsey 49, Allison Horn 50, Sydney Kleinert 59, Annie Spicer 67, Alli Thompson 72.
Silver Creek: Stricker 48, Olivia Burton 63, Lana Dobson 65, Dev Wilkerson 67, Olivia Beaver 69, Morgan Gargano 72.
.
LIONS BEAT BRAVES
SALEM — Led by medalist Lydia Minton, Salem beat Borden in a dual match Tuesday at Western Hills Golf Course.
Minton shot a 51 for the Lions, who carded a collective 253.
Natalie Lewis was the Braves' lone golfer. She carded a 64.
.
SALEM 253, BORDEN INC.
Tuesday at Western Hills GC, Salem
Medalist: Lydia Minton (Salem) 51.
Salem: Minton, Reagan Wade-Swift 61, Ava Humphrey 70, Macey Roll 71.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 64.
