JEFFERSONVILLE — With four scores of 54 or less, host Jeffersonville topped Clarksville and Henryville in a tri-match Monday at Elk Run Golf Club.
Allison Kane fired a 50 to pace the Red Devils, who carded a collective 210 — 12 shots better than the Generals. The Hornets fielded an incomplete team.
Clarksville’s Karena Knight shot a 47 to earn medalist honors, while Sara Vaughn was far behind at 54.
“I am very proud of Sara for shooting her personal-best score today,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “All the girls are hitting the ball much better and continue to improve. We played this course last week and played it better today, which is always a good thing. I’m excited to see how the rest of the week goes.”
Taytum Easton topped Henryville with a 59.
JEFFERSONVILLE 210, CLARKSVILLE 222, HENRYVILLE INC.
At Elk Run GC
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 47.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 50, Baylee Lawler 53, Paige Means 53, Chloe Ortuno 54, Danielle Monroe 69.
Clarksville: Knight 47, Sara Vaughn 54, Summer Neal 58, Emily Kaiser 63.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 59, Annie Spicer 66, Emma Wallis 71.
BOGDON LEADS BULLDOGS TO WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Libby Bogdon fired a 3-over-par 39 to lead New Albany to a dual match victory over visiting Jennings County on Monday afternoon.
Led by Bogdon, the Bulldogs carded a collective 168 — 60 shots ahead of the Panthers.
Also for New Albany, Sarah Jefferson shot 42, Laken Tetley 43 and Maddie Daniel 44.
NEW ALBANY 168, JENNINGS COUNTY 228
Monday at Valley View; par-36
Medalist: Libby Bogdon (New Albany) 39.
New Albany: Bogdon 39, Sarah Jefferson 42, Laken Tetley 43, Maddie Daniel 44, Kennedy Lee 48, Kate Daniel 51, Avery Carroll 53, Adriana Hysell 67.
Jennings County: A. Carson 50, L. Galvan 50, E. Jones 62, E. Kirchner 66.
