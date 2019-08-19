BEDFORD — Led by its co-medalists, Bedford downed New Albany in a dual match Monday afternoon at Otis Park Golf Course.
Addyson Bailey and Olivia Sanders both fired 4-over-par 41s for the Stars, who carded a collective 175 — 26 shots better than the Bulldogs.
Libby Bogdon led New Albany with a 48, while Kennedy Lee, Jessica Orr and Madison Daniel each added 51s.
.
BEDFORD NL 175, NEW ALBANY 201
At Otis Park Golf Course, Bedford
Medalists: Addyson Bailey & Olivia Sanders (BNL) 41.
BNL: Bailey 41, Sanders 41, Chase 43, Biel 50.
New Albany: Libby Bogdon 48, Kennedy Lee 51, Madison Daniel 51, Jessica Orr 51, Sarah Jefferson 52, Avery Carroll 54, Kate Daniel 55, Kylie Stufflebean 65.
.
TIGERS TOP HORNETS
MADISON — Led by medalist Grace Schmidt, Lawrenceburg clipped Henryville 204-218 in a dual match Monday afternoon at Sunrise Golf Course.
Schmidt shot a 12-over-par 48 for the low score.
Taytum Easton led the Hornets with a 50 while Allison Horn added a 51 and Sydney Kleinert a 53.
"There is a difference in competing and participating, it is evident in how you prepare and then how you perform," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "As a unit I'm not sure to which group we belong — participants or competitors."
.
LAWRENCEBURG 204, HENRYVILLE 218
At Sunrise Golf Course, Madison
Medalist: Grace Schmidt (L) 48.
Lawrenceburg: Schmidt 48, Sydney Benson 50, Hannah Williamson 53, Hannah Fox 53, Lizzy Lusk 63.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 50, Allison Horn 51, Sydney Kleinert 53, Alli Thompson 64, Annie Spicer 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.