CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Laken Tetley, Jeffersonville defeated Clarksville and Henryville in a tri-match Monday afternoon.
Tetley fired a 4-over-par 41 at Wooded View Golf Course to pace the Red Devils, who carded a collective 215 — 57 shots ahead of the Generals. The Hornets had an incomplete team.
Also for Jeff, Chloe Ortuno fired a 54, Lauren Monroe a 58 and Katie Monroe a 62.
“The girls continue to show improvement and come together as a team," Red Devils coach Dusty Corum said. "Our goal is to continue working on cutting strokes to where we are consistently scoring 190 as a team for nine-hole competitions.”
Emily Kaiser carded a 63 to lead the Generals.
"We struggled a bit around the greens today, but I feel that we will turn it around tomorrow," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "Our younger girls are really improving and our ball striking continues to get better."
Emma Wallis and Olivia Parmenter each carded 69 for Henryville.
JEFFERSONVILLE 215, CLARKSVILLE 272, HENRYVILLE INC.
At Wooded View G.C., Clarksville, par 37
Medalist: Laken Tetley (J) 41.
Jeffersonville: Tetley 41, Chloe Ortuno 54, Lauren Monroe 58, Katie Monroe 62, Paige Means 64.
Clarksville: Emily Kaiser 63, Summer Neal 64, Leslie North 71, Anna Horvath 74.
Henryville: Emma Wallis 69, Olivia Parmenter 69.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Kennedy Lee earned medalist honors to lead New Albany to a victory over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Monday afternoon.
Lee fired a 4-over-par 39 at St. Anne's Golf Course for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 170 — 36 shots ahead of the Panthers.
Also for New Albany, Libby Bogdon fired a 43 while Sarah Jefferson and Abby Reavis each shot 44.
NEW ALBANY 170, JENNINGS COUNTY 206
Monday at St. Anne's GC; par-35
Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 39.
New Albany: Libby Bogdon 43, Sarah Jefferson 44, Abby Reavis 44, Kate Daniel 49, Maddie Daniel 50, Avery Carroll 50.
Jennings County: A. Carson 40, S. Curry 47, E. Jones 59, E. Kirchner 60.
