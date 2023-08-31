CORYDON — Led by Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany won a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.
Wardlaw shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 171 – two shots ahead of host Corydon Central – at Old Capital Golf Club. North Harrison took third (240) while Clarksville finished fourth.
Abby Reavis added a 42, Emma Reavis 44 and Ava Quinn 47 for New Albany.
Corydon’s Emma Rowland shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and pace the Panthers.
Kaylin Lemke shot a 61 to lead the Generals.
“We had a little bit of a rough time today,” Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. “I saw a lot of good shots, but we really struggled around the greens. It was a great opportunity for the girls to see our sectional course, though. Now we know exactly what we need to work on to prepare for that.”
.
NEW ALBANY 171, CORYDON CENTRAL 173, NORTH HARRISON 240, CLARKSVILLE 255
Wednesday at Old Capital GC, par-36
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlow 38, Abby Reavis 42, Emma Reavis 44, Ava Quinn 47, Sienna Dietrich 49.
Corydon: Emma Rowland 36, Khloe Mathes 37, Madison Stilwell 47, Paige Summers 51, Brittany Fogle 53, Kate Russel 54, Gabby Tate 63, Jenna Houghland 67.
North Harrison: Keylie Lincoln 57, Addie Reynolds 58, Sophie Holloway 62, Payton Allen 63, Isabelle Abner 66.
Clarksville: Kaylin Lemke 61, Anna Horvath 63, Lina Howlett 64, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 67.
.
BRAVES BEAT EAGLES, MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Led by co-medalists Lily Lynch and Grace Gentry, Borden beat Lanesville and New Washington in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon.
Lynch and Gentry both fired a 50 at Butler Falls Golf Course to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 205 — 46 shots ahead of the Eagles. The Mustangs fielded an incomplete team.
Ashley Willis fired a 53 to lead New Wash.
.
BORDEN 205, LANESVILLE 251, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Wednesday at Butler Falls GC, par-35
Medalist: Lily Lynch (Borden), Grace Gentry (Borden) 50.
Borden: Lynch 50, Gentry 50, Sofie White 52, Selby Pierce 53, Emily Schottelkotte 59.
New Washington: Ashley Willis 53, Alyssa Burke 64.
