JEFFERSONVILLE — Scottsburg edged Jeffersonville and Charlestown in a three-way match Monday afternoon.
The Warriorettes carded a collective 252 at Elk Run Golf Club. The Red Devils, in their season-opener, were six shots back in second while the Pirates placed third with a 267.
Jeffersonville’s Hadley Hannon fired a 55 to earn medalist honors.
Emma McCutcheon and Isabella Logsdon each shot a 65 to pace the Pirates. Laila Thomas added a 68 while freshman Maggie Severs carded a 69 for Charlestown.
.
SCOTTSBURG 252, JEFFERSONVILLE 258, CHARLESTOWN 267
Monday at Elk Run
Medalist: Hadley Hannon (Jeffersonville) 55.
Jeffersonville: Hannon 55, Isabella Rodriquez 64, Lauren 69, Katie M. 70, M. Brunson 71.
Charlestown: Emma McCutcheon 65, Isabella Logsdon 65, Laila Thomas 68, Maggie Severs 69, Mariah Rawson 72.
.
CUBS CLIP HORNETS
MADISON — Led by medalist Grace Bronkella, Madison defeated Henryville in a dual match Monday afternoon.
Bronkella fired a 6-over-par 42 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 209. The Hornets fielded an incomplete squad.
Emma Wallis, Henryville’s only player, shot a 66.
“It was good to get the season started. If Emma can correct a couple of things her score will get better. It’s good to see her excited about the season,” Hornets coach Robin Embry said.
SATURDAY ‘DOGS TAKE 2ND
MONTGOMERY — New Albany finished second in Saturday’s Washington Invitational.
Bedford North Lawrence took home the team title, carding a collective 335 — six shots ahead of the Bulldogs — at Country Oaks Golf Club, site of the regional tournament.
Corydon Central took third (358) while Evansville Memorial (359) and Terre Haute South (362) rounded out the top-five in the 20-team field.
Corydon’s Emma Rowland tied for medalist honors with a 75.
New Albany senior Sarah Jefferson tied for fifth with a 79.
Also for the ‘Dogs, freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw fired an 84, Abby Reavis shot an 87 and Maddie Daniel a 91 to round out the team’s score.
.
WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Country Oaks Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Bedford NL 335, 2. New Albany 341, 3. Corydon Central 358, 4. Evansville Memorial 359, 5. Terre Haute South 362, 6. Columbus East 368, 7. Gibson Southern 377, 8. Barr-Reeve 384, 9. Terre Haute North 395, 10. Bloomington South 397, 11. Evansville Mater Dei 400, 12. Castle 403, 13. South Knox 404, 14. Bloomington North 416, 15. Mt. Vernon 423, 16. Springs Valley 425, 17. North Daviess 426, 18. Evansville North 431, 19. Evansville Central 506, 20. Tecumseh 525.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 79, Kaidyn Wardlaw 84, Abby Reavis 87, Maddie Daniel 91, Libby Bogdon 92.
.
FLOYD TAKES 12TH AT STATE PREVIEW
CARMEL — Floyd Central finished 12th in Saturday’s State Preview.
Top-ranked Carmel won the stacked 18-team field with a score of 305 at Prairie View Golf Club, site of the IHSAA State Finals.
Then-fourth-ranked Westfield was second with a 311, followed by No. 2 Castle (320), No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern (333) and No. 12 Batesville (335). Fifth-ranked Noblesville (340), No. 13 Franklin (341), No. 7 Homestead (342), No. 3 Center Grove (346) and No. 9 Zionsville (349) rounded out the Top 10. Sixteenth-ranked Fort Wayne Carroll was 11th with a 361, three shots ahead of the No. 11 Highlanders.
Westfield’s Samantha Brown earned medalist honors. The junior fired a 6-under-par 66 to win by eight strokes.
Floyd Central sophomore Paige Giovenco tied for 26th-place with an 83. She shot a 38 on the front nine and a 45 on the back.
Also for the Highlanders, Trinity Bramer fired an 89 to tie for 43rd, Chloe Cook carded a 93 to tie for 51st and Rachel Shaffer shot a 99 to tie for 64th.
.
STATE PREVIEW
Saturday at Prairie View GC, Carmel; par-72
Team scores: 1. Carmel 305, 2. Westfield 311, 3. Castle 320, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 333, 5. Batesville 335, 6. Noblesville 340, 7. Franklin 341, 8. Homestead 342, 9. Center Grove 346, 10. Zionsville 349, 11. FW Carroll 361, 12. Floyd Central 364, 13. Penn 366, 14. Crown Point 387, 15. Columbus North 395, 16. Guerin Catholic 400, 17. NorthWood 466. DNF: Western.
Medalist: Samanth Brown (Westfield) 66.
Top 10: 1. Brown (Westfield) 66, 2(tie). Michaela Headlee (Carmel), Ava Bunker (Columbus North) 74, 4(tie). Emma Weller (Batesville), Ava South (Batesville), Taylor Larkins (FW Carroll), Lexi Ray (Franklin), Caroline Whallon (Noblesville) 75, 9. Sophie Mock (Carmel) 76, 10(tie). Claire Swathwood (Carmel), Ashley Kirkland (Castle), Delaney Wade (Penn), Elizabeth Mercer (Western) 77.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 83, Trinity Bramer 89, Chloe Cook 93, Rachel Shaffer 99, Keely Page 107.
