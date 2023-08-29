HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Lydia Wolf, Scottsburg topped Charlestown and Henryville in a tri-match Monday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Wolfe fired an 9-over-par 45 to lead the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 207 — 42 shots ahead of the Pirates. The Hornets didn't field a full team.
Isabella Logsdon shot a 60 to lead Charlestown while Laila Thomas, Maggie Seevers and Averie Wilson each fired 63.
Hailey Jones shot a 69 to lead the Henryville duo.
SCOTTSBURG 207, CHARLESTOWN 249, HENRYVILLE INC.
Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Lydia Wolf (S) 45.
Scottsburg: Wolf 45, Addy Dulaney 46, Lola Fouts 57, Marely Fleenor 59, Brooklin Rockey 69, Avereigh Ortega.
Charlestown: Isabella Logsdon 60, Laila Thomas 63, Maggie Seevers 63, Averie Wilson 63, Jewelle Morris 70, Olivia Creagh 71.
Henryville: Hailey Jones 69, Elizabeth Barr 72.
