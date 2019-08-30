SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Avery Bottorff, Scottsburg topped Henryville by 20 shots in a dual match Friday afternoon.
Bottorff fired an 11-over-par 46 for the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 194.
Olivia Guernsey and Taytum Easton each shot 47 to pace the Hornets, who finished with a 214.
"We're not quite where we want to be, however, we hope to be playing our best golf at the end of the season," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "Individually, we need to commit to making a few changes and be willing to put the time in to become comfortable with those changes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.