The girls’ golf season began Monday with several big invitationals. It continues with some more today, but really gets going next week.
With that in mind here is a quick look at the area teams, as well as three big questions surrounding them as the season gets going.
1. WILL FLOYD CENTRAL WIN AN EIGHTH STRAIGHT SECTIONAL TITLE?
In a word, yes.
The Highlanders return four of their top five players from a team that won its seventh straight sectional title by 47 shots last year. Back to lead the way for Floyd are junior Sophie Cook and seniors Zoe Hoehn and Haleigh Cullins, who was the individual medalist at the Corydon Central Sectional last September.
The bigger question for the Highlanders is, can they contend for a state finals berth?
Floyd Central finished sixth at the Washington Regional last year, but was only 17 shots behind third-place-finishing Gibson Southern. With the players the Highlanders have coming back, plus the addition of freshman Trinity Bramer, they should have a very legitimate chance of making it to Prairie View Golf Club in early October.
“The sky’s the limit for this team and I can’t wait to see all of their hard work this summer pay off,” Floyd coach Kara Collier said.
2. FLOYD CENTRAL’S THE TOP TEAM IN THE AREA, BUT WHO’S THE SECOND-BEST?
In two words, New Albany.
Last year the Bulldogs finished second at the sectional — albeit well behind Floyd — and return all five of their players from that day, plus some others. Additionally, New Albany has a couple of freshmen who could help its cause.
3. THE SEASON HAS STARTED, BUT WILL IT FINISH?
In two more words, we hope.
In this day and age, with the threat of COVID-19, you never know. But given the fact that golf is probably the safest sport during these times of social-distancing, we like its chances.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Kim Carroll (16th season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Did not field a team at sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Kylan Burke, Lizzy Hill, Andrea McCoy.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Juliana Roberts (Sr.), Graci Moore (Jr.), Emma McCutcheon (So.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMER: Micah Kaelin (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: Carroll returns three players, several of whom made strides last year, and expects each one to “improve on their game and lower their scores by the end of the season.”
• CARROLL SAYS: “It will be an interesting season due to COVID-19.”
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Tosha Embry (eighth season).
• HOME COURSE: Wooded View.
• LAST SEASON: Finished eighth at Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Tanner Page, Mia Vega-Isaac.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Sara Vaughn (Sr.); Karena Knight (Sr.); Emily Kaiser (Jr.); Summer Neal (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals return half of their foursome, in Vaughn and Kaiser, from last year’s sectional. Neal also returns after sitting out last year with an injury.
• EMBRY SAYS: “The girls put in a lot of hard work last season and made huge improvements. They’re all hitting the ball well right now and I expect them to only get better as the season goes on. I believe we can win some matches this season and surprise some people by the end of the season!”
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Kara Collier (seventh season).
• HOME COURSE: Valley View.
• LAST SEASON: Won the Corydon Central Sectional and finished sixth at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSS: Sydney Juliot.
• RETURNING PLAYERS: Zoe Hoehn (Sr.), Haleigh Cullins (Sr.), Sophie Cook (Jr.), Audrey Giovenco (Jr.), Jenna Schmidt (Jr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMER: Trinity Bramer (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders return four of their five players from the team that won its seventh straight sectional title last September. Cullins was the individual champ, while Cook tied for third and Hoehn finished fifth. Cook’s tournament average of 80 led Floyd. Schmidt returns after a knee injury while Bramer should contribute right away.
• COLLIER SAYS: “We look to put together another very strong season. We have most of our top-five back with very talented new girls joining us this season. A lot of the girls have been practicing and playing in summer tournaments so they are ready to get the high school season underway. As always our goal is to make it to the state tournament. The sky’s the limit for this team and I can’t wait to see all of their hard work this summer pay off.”
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Robin Embry (18th season).
• HOME COURSE: Champions Pointe.
• LAST SEASON: Finished fourth at the Madison Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Allison Horn, Olivia Guernsey.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Taytum Easton (Sr.), Sydney Kleinert (Sr.), Annie Spicer (Sr.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Emma Wallis (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets return three of their top five players from a team that missed a regional berth by 13 shots. Back to lead the way will be Easton, who topped the team in 9-hole average (47.8), and Kleinert. “They have been playing over the summer and are looking forward to our season,” Embry says.
• EMBRY SAYS: “We may struggle to post a solid team score because we do not have four experienced players. However, we’ll improve throughout the season and represent ourselves, school, and community well.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Dusty Corum (10th season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Finished fourth at Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSS: Haley Foster.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Allison Kane (Sr.), Baylee Lawler (Sr.), Danielle Monroe (Sr.), Chloe Ortuno (Jr.), Georgia Martin (Jr.), Paige Means (Jr.), Katie Monroe (Jr.), Lauren Monroe (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils return their top three players (Kane, Lawler and Ortuno) from a team that missed a regional berth by seven shots last year. Kane looks to take the next step after qualifying for the regional in each of the last two seasons.
• CORUM SAYS: “My outlook for this season is for Baylee Lawler and Allison Kane to advance to the State tournament as individuals.”
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Rick Belcher (third season).
• HOME COURSE: Valley View.
• LAST SEASON: Finished second at the Corydon Central Sectional and 10th at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSS: Jessica Orr.
• RETURNING PLAYERS: Kennedy Lee (Jr.), Kate Daniel (Jr.), Sarah Jefferson (So.), Libby Bogdon (So.), Maddie Daniel (So.), Avery Carroll (So.), Kylie Stufflebean (So.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Adriana Hysell (Fr.), Laken Tetley (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return seven golfers, including all five from the team that finished second to Floyd Central at the sectional, and welcome in a couple of freshmen who could contribute right away.
• BELCHER SAYS: “We should be pretty good. ... There is more intrasquad competition this year. Players are going to have to work hard to earn a position in the top five.”
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Victor Beeler (first season).
• HOME COURSE: Covered Bridge.
• LAST SEASON: Finished third at the Corydon Central Sectional and 18th at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSSES: Kennedy Allender, Jessica Hartlage, Kasey Lockard, Elle O’Bannon.
• KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Reese Bottorff (Sr.), Lilly Chapman (Sr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Katie Huff (Sr.), Abigail Shavers (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers return two of their five players from their sectional lineup led by Bottorff, who is entering her fourth year on the team, and Chapman, who is beginning her third year. Bottorff had the team’s second-lowest score at both sectional and regional last year.
• BEELER SAYS: ”We’re going to be pretty young to start off. We’re going to lean on Reese and Lilly early and try to get them to bring the other girls along. Hopefully by the time sectional rolls around we can get that fifth spot solidified and have a shot at second or third. That’s the goal, to get out of sectionals this year for the seniors.”
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Matt Graston (fifth season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Finished sixth in the Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSS: Olivia Beaver.
• RETURNING PLAYERS: Morgan Gargano (Sr.), Olivia Burton (Sr.), Jacy Stricker (Jr.), Lana Dobson (So.), Dev Wilkerson (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons return all five players from last year’s sectional lineup led by Stricker, who may miss some time early in the season with an injury. “She is our leader and low average scorer, so we need her on her game. Once we are at full strength and get some good practices in, we should be pretty competitive,” Graston says.
• GRASTON SAYS: “Lana Dobson, Olivia Burton and Dev Wilkerson have another year of experience under their belt so this should help us improve in conference play. I expect them to be posting some good numbers.”
NOTE: Borden will have at least one player this season in senior Natalie Lewis.
