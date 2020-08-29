Henryville Hornets

SCOTTSBURG — Henryville's Annie Spicer tied for medalist honors in a dual match against Scottsburg at Westwood Golf Course on Friday afternoon. 

Spicer fired a 49, a score that was equaled by Warriorette Molly McGannon. Scottsburg shot a collective 204 to win the match, as the Hornets had an incomplete team with only three players. 

Taytum Easton added a 52 for Henryville. 

SCOTTSBURG 204, HENRYVILLE INC. 

Friday at Westwood GC; par-35

     Medalists: Annie Spicer (Henryville), Molly McGannon (Scottsburg) 49. 

     Henryville: Spicer 49, Taytum Easton 52, Emma Wallis 70.

     Scottsburg: McGannon 49, Makayla Barger 50, Jordyn Johnson 50, Kensley Gambrell 55, Emma Lynn 55, Lydia Wolf 61. 

