SCOTTSBURG — Henryville's Annie Spicer tied for medalist honors in a dual match against Scottsburg at Westwood Golf Course on Friday afternoon.
Spicer fired a 49, a score that was equaled by Warriorette Molly McGannon. Scottsburg shot a collective 204 to win the match, as the Hornets had an incomplete team with only three players.
Taytum Easton added a 52 for Henryville.
.
SCOTTSBURG 204, HENRYVILLE INC.
Friday at Westwood GC; par-35
Medalists: Annie Spicer (Henryville), Molly McGannon (Scottsburg) 49.
Henryville: Spicer 49, Taytum Easton 52, Emma Wallis 70.
Scottsburg: McGannon 49, Makayla Barger 50, Jordyn Johnson 50, Kensley Gambrell 55, Emma Lynn 55, Lydia Wolf 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.