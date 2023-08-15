FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany's Kaidyn Wardlaw tied for medalist honors, but Bedford North Lawrence beat the Bulldogs in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Monday afternoon.
Wardlaw and BNL's Chloe McFaddin both shot 1-over-par 37s at Valley View Golf Club to tie for first. Led by McFaddin, the 17th-ranked Stars shot a 160 — 15 shots better than the Bulldogs.
.
BEDFORD NL 160, NEW ALBANY 175
Monday at Valley View GC, par-36
Co-medalists: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA), Chloe McFaddin (BNL) 37.
New Albany: Wardlaw 37, Abby Reavis 43, Ava Quinn 46, Sienna Dietrich 49, Emma Reavis 56, Lilly McGuire 72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.