Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker shot a 91 at the Corydon Central Sectional Tournament, qualifying for an individual spot in the Washington Regional.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Jacy Stricker, Silver Creek topped Lanesville in a dual match Wednesday afternoon. 

Stricker shot a 6-over-par 42 for the Dragons, who carded a collective 207 — 52 shots ahead of the Eagles — at Elk Run Golf Club. 

Lana Dobson added a 51 and Lydia Wright a 54 for Creek. 

SILVER CREEK 207, LANESVILLE 259

Wednesday at Elk Run; par-36

Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 42. 

Silver Creek: Stricker 42, Lana Dobson 51, Lydia Wright 54, Dev Wilkerson 60, Mari Howard 60. 

CUBS CLIP PIONEERS

MADISON — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison topped Providence 190-226 in a dual match Wednesday afternoon. 

Eder shot a 2-under-par 34 at Sunrise Golf Course to lead the Cubs. 

