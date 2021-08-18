JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Jacy Stricker, Silver Creek topped Lanesville in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
Stricker shot a 6-over-par 42 for the Dragons, who carded a collective 207 — 52 shots ahead of the Eagles — at Elk Run Golf Club.
Lana Dobson added a 51 and Lydia Wright a 54 for Creek.
.
SILVER CREEK 207, LANESVILLE 259
Wednesday at Elk Run; par-36
Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 42.
Silver Creek: Stricker 42, Lana Dobson 51, Lydia Wright 54, Dev Wilkerson 60, Mari Howard 60.
.
CUBS CLIP PIONEERS
MADISON — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison topped Providence 190-226 in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
Eder shot a 2-under-par 34 at Sunrise Golf Course to lead the Cubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.