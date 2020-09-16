HENRYVILLE — Jacy Stricker earned medalist honors to lead Silver Creek to a dual-match victory over host Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.
Stricker fired a 7-over-par 43 for the Dragons, who carded a collective 212 — 18 shots ahead of the Hornets — at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Also for Creek, Lana Dobson shot a 46.
Taytum Easton paced Henryville with a 48 while Annie Spicer shot a 50.
SILVER CREEK 212, HENRYVILLE 230
At Champions Pointe GC
Medalist: Jacy Stricker (SC) 43.
Silver Creek: Stricker 43, Lana Dobson 46, Oliva Burton 61, Dev Wilkerson 62, Leah Hall 70.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 48, Annie Spicer 50, Sydney Kleinert 64, Lilly Bindner 68, Emma Wallis 71.
KNIGHT EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
LACONIA — Clarksville's Karena Knight earned medalist honors during the Generals' dual match against South Central at the Chariot Run Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Neither Clarksville nor the Rebels fielded a full team.
"Today was a bit of a struggle. We had a rough time with the heather, and around the greens," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "This course definitely makes lies tougher than some of the ones we are used to. We played the last few holes better than the first few so it nice to know that the girls are able to make adjustments."
.
CLARKSVILLE INC., SOUTH CENTRAL INC.
At Chariot Run Golf Club, Laconia
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 47.
Clarksville: Sara Vaughn 60, Summer Neal 66.
South Central: Isabella Page 55.
