JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Jacy Stricker, Silver Creek downed Charlestown in a dual match Thursday afternoon.
Stricker fired a 6-over-par 42 at Elk Run Golf Club to lead the Dragons, who carded a collective 217. The Pirates fielded an incomplete team with only three golfers.
Also for Creek, Lana Dobson fired a 50 and Dev Wilkerson a 57.
Ruby Whiteford paced Charlestown with a 56 while Isabella Logsdon shot a 59.
.
SILVER CREEK 217, CHARLESTOWN INC.
Elk Run Golf Club, Jeffersonville; par-36
Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 42.
Silver Creek: Stricker 42, Lana Dobson 50, Dev Wilkerson 57, Mari Howard 68.
Charlestown: Ruby Whiteford 56, Isabella Logsdon 59, Sunni Burke 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.