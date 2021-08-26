JacyStricker1.jpg

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Jacy Stricker, Silver Creek downed Charlestown in a dual match Thursday afternoon. 

Stricker fired a 6-over-par 42 at Elk Run Golf Club to lead the Dragons, who carded a collective 217. The Pirates fielded an incomplete team with only three golfers. 

Also for Creek, Lana Dobson fired a 50 and Dev Wilkerson a 57. 

Ruby Whiteford paced Charlestown with a 56 while Isabella Logsdon shot a 59. 

SILVER CREEK 217, CHARLESTOWN INC. 

Elk Run Golf Club, Jeffersonville; par-36

Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 42. 

Silver Creek: Stricker 42, Lana Dobson 50, Dev Wilkerson 57, Mari Howard 68. 

Charlestown: Ruby Whiteford 56, Isabella Logsdon 59, Sunni Burke 65. 

