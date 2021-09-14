9-19-20_Corydon_Girls_Golf_Sectional_32785.jpg

Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker shot a 91 at the Corydon Central Sectional Tournament, qualifying for an individual spot in the Washington Regional.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Jacy Stricker, Silver Creek won a dual match against Henryville on Tuesday afternoon. 

Stricker shot a 5-over-par 41, posting a trio of birdies in her 9-hole round, at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Dragons, who carded a collective 220. The Hornets didn't field a full team. 

Lana Dobson added a 47 while Mari Howard shot 65 and Leah Hall 67 for Creek. 

Lilly Bindner paced Henryville with a 52 while Emma Wallis added 65 and Olivia Parmenter 67. 

"We're starting to see our scores shrink a bit. If we can improve our short game we'll save several strokes. We continue to improve," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. 

