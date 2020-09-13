SEYMOUR — Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker earned medalist honors to lead the Dragons to a third-place finish in Saturday's Mid-Southern Conference Tournament at Shadowood Golf Course.
Stricker shot an 87 — one shot better than Clarksville's Karena Knight — to win individual honors.
Brownstown Central carded a collective 405 — two shots better than Scottsburg and 19 better than the Dragons — to win the tourney. Corydon Central finished fourth (427) while the Generals took fifth (450).
Silver Creek's Lana Dobson and Olivia Burton, as well as Clarksville's Emily Kaiser, earned All-MSC honorable mention recognition.
"Today definitely wasn't our best round, we had some trouble around the greens. About halfway through we did make some adjustments and played our final nine a little better," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "I'm very proud of Karena for her second-place finish and Emily Kaiser for being all-conference honorable mention. We are ready to finish the year off strong."
.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Shadowood GC, Seymour
Team scores: Brownstown Central 405, Scottsburg 407, Silver Creek 424, Corydon Central 427, Clarksville 450, North Harrison 472, Salem 522.
Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 87.
Runner-up: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 88.
Silver Creek: Stricker 87, Lana Dobson 109, Olivia Burton 113, Dev Wilkerson 115, Leah Hall 145.
Clarksville: Knight 88, Emily Kaiser 113, Summer Neal 124, Sara Vaughn 125.
