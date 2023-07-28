GIRLS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season

The girls’ golf season officially tees off Monday.
Locally, Floyd Central will be among those in action at the Bloomington South Invitational, one of several across the state.
With that in mind, let’s get the dimpled ball rolling by looking at 10 players to watch this season in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
TRINITY BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The rising senior is coming off a strong junior season for the Highlanders, whom she helped to their 10th consecutive sectional title, a third-place finish in the Franklin Regional and to 10th at the IHSAA State Finals last fall.
After posting the team’s low score in the Hall of Fame Tournament, Bramer finished fourth in the Corydon Central Sectional, shot a team-low 75 at the regional and placed 27th at state.
CHLOE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior is coming off a strong sophomore season.
After she finished second, to teammate Paige Giovenco, in both the Sunnyside Classic and Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament, Cook helped the Highlanders to the IHSAA State Finals for the second year in a row.
She took third at the sectional, then posted the team’s third-lowest score at the regional before tying for 60th at state.
PAIGE GIOVENCO, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior followed up a fabulous freshman campaign with an even better sophomore year.
During the regular season Giovenco earned medalist honors in the Sunnyside Classic and the HHC Tournament, and also finished sixth in the Bloomington South Invitational.
She started the postseason by shooting a sizzling 5-under-par 65 to claim medalist honors at the Corydon Central Sectional. Then, after a solid showing in the regional, she finished 15th at the IHSAA State Finals.
Giovenco, one of the top junior golfers in the state, will miss Monday’s season-opening event in Bloomington because she’ll be preparing for the Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
KHLOE MATHES, CORYDON CENTRAL
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season.
She placed sixth in the sectional to help the Panthers to a second-place finish.
ABBY REAVIS, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a solid sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
She topped the team with an 84 at the HHC Tournament before posting the squad’s third-lowest score at the Corydon Central Sectional to help New Albany to a third-place finish.
EMMA ROWLAND, CORYDON CENTRAL
The junior is coming off a strong sophomore season for the Panthers.
She was the runner-up at the Corydon Central Sectional, which she won as a freshman. The following week Rowland had the team’s lowest score at the regional.
RACHAEL SHAFFER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Highlanders.
She shot an 82, to tie for seventh, at the Corydon Central Sectional. Shaffer fired an 88 at the regional before placing 73rd at the IHSAA State Finals.
MADI STILLWELL, CORYDON CENTRAL
The sophomore is coming off a solid freshman season for the Panthers. It included an 85 at the Corydon Central Sectional.
LAKEN TETLEY, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior had a nice junior season for the Red Devils. It was highlighted by her performance in the New Albany Invitational, where she won medalist honors.
KAIDYN WARDLAW, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season for the Bulldogs.
Wardlaw was consistently among the team’s low scorers during the regular season. She struggled at the sectional, but bounced back to post New Albany’s third-lowest score at the regional.