The New Albany girls' golf team prior to the Washington Invitational. 

SCOTTSBURG — Led by freshman Laken Tetley’s medalist performance, New Albany topped Scottsburg in a girls’ golf dual match Wednesday afternoon at Westwood Golf Course.

Tetley fired a 44 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 186 — 29 shots better than the Warriorettes.

Sophomore Maddie Daniel was right behind Tetley with a 45 while her classmate, Sarah Jefferson, shot a 47. Fellow sophomore Libby Bogdon rounded out the team score with a 50.

NEW ALBANY 186, SCOTTSBURG 215

Wednesday at Westwood GC, Scottsburg

   Medalist: Laken Tetley (New Albany).

   New Albany: Tetley 44, Maddie Daniel 45, Sarah Jefferson 47, Libby Bogdon 50, Avery Carroll 52, Kate Daniel 53.

   Scottsburg: Makayla Barger 51, Molly McGannon 52, Emma Lynn 55, Lydia Wolf 57, Kensley Gambrell 60, Jordan Johnson 62, Kalyn Sebastian 63, Emily Foster 68.

 

