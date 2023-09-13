CARMEL — Third-ranked Center Grove defeated No. 7 Floyd Central in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Prairie View Golf Club.
The Trojans carded a collective 315 — 17 shots ahead of the Highlanders — on the course that hosts the IHSAA State Finals.
Paige Giovenco shot a 5-over-par 77 to lead the way for Floyd, which also received an 82 from Abby Wright, an 86 from Rachael Shaffer, an 87 from Trinity Bramer and an 89 from Chloe Cook.
"We struggled, but we will take a positive from it to build on," Highlanders head coach Matt Graston said. "The greens were slick, but we knew they would be. It just takes some adjusting when you get on a course like that. It was nice to have a match at PV against a top team in the state. The scores weren’t what we were hoping for but we'll learn from it, work on it and move on. Paige played pretty solid, as did Abby. Abby’s mental approach to the game has been great and I'm pleased with her outlook on the game — play positive."
CENTER GROVE 315, FLOYD CENTRAL 332
Tuesday at Prairie View GC, par-72
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 77, Abby Wright 82, Rachael Shaffer 86, Trinity Bramer 87, Chloe Cook 89.
