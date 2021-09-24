Two area teams and a trio of local individuals will compete in today’s Washington Regional, which is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery.
Ninth-ranked Floyd Central, coming off its ninth consecutive sectional title last Saturday, and New Albany are two of the 18 teams in the field.
Meanwhile, Jeffersonville sophomore Laken Tetley, Silver Creek senior Jacy Stricker and Providence sophomore Claire Cassis will be competing individually.
The top three teams and the top five low individuals from non-advancing teams will qualify for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be played next Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
