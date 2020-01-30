GIRLS' GOLF: Two Highlanders and a Mustang are NTSPY finalists

A pair of players from the area’s top team and the one who made the deepest postseason run are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
Floyd Central’s Sydney Juliot, a senior, and Sophie Cook, a sophomore, and New Washington senior Katlyn Price are up for the honor.
The winner will be announced at June’s NTSPY Awards.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore picked up where she left off last season, when she won the sectional and earned NTSPY Player of the Year honors.
In addition to leading the Highlanders in scoring average, Cook also garnered medalist honors in the Sunnyside Classic and Culver’s Classic before tying for third in the Corydon Central Sectional, where she helped her team to its seventh straight title.
“My sophomore season was really, really fun with all of my teammates; we had a lot of fun,” Cook said.
At the Washington Regional, Cook carded a team-best 80, but missed out on an individual trip to the IHSAA State Finals by one shot.
That leaves her with some unfinished business heading into her junior campaign.
“My junior year I’m excited because I’ll do a lot better, that’s my goal,” Cook said.
Added Highlanders coach Kara Collier: “The sky is the limit for Sophie and I am excited to see what she can accomplish in her last two seasons at Floyd Central.”
SYDNEY JULIOT, FLOYD CENTRAL
A second-team all-area selection as a junior, Juliot stepped up her game in her final year.
“My senior season went really well,” she said. “The beginning was kind of rough starting off, but then I got better as the season went on. Sectionals and regionals went really good and conference was OK.”
Floyd Central’s lone senior finished second overall in the Sunnyside Classic and tied for eighth at the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament. She was at her best, though, in the postseason.
In the Corydon Central Sectional, Juliot shot an 8-over-par 79 to finish second, two shots behind teammate Haleigh Cullins, and help the Highlanders to their seventh straight title.
At the Washington Regional, Juliot fired an 85, the team’s second-lowest score.
“Sydney had an outstanding senior season. She was a fantastic leader for the team and proved to be the glue that held us together,” Collier said. “Sydney has a great demeanor and was an excellent role model for her peers in how to conduct herself on the golf course. ... We will miss Sydney and all she brought to our team next season and wish her the best as she moves on to the next adventure.”
Juliot plans on attending IU Southeast in the fall and entering into the school’s pre-pharmacy program, before heading to Sullivan University for pharmacy school.
“I just kind of played golf for a passion. I’m going to focus on my education in college,” she said.
KATLYN PRICE, NEW WASHINGTON
A first-team selection last year, the New Washington senior capped off her high school career in memorable fashion.
“My senior season was actually the best of my all of my four seasons since I started out [my freshman year] on the boys’ team not being able to actually count my score. I got a lot better since then,” Price said.
This year Price peaked in the postseason.
At the Corydon Central Sectional she shot a 10-over 81 to tie for third place. {span}A week later at the Washington Regional, Price carded a 79 to earn the final at-large berth — and with it the program’s first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.{/span}
“At regional I did really good, I shot 79 when I thought I was going to do way worse because of how the day started. But it got way better as it went on,” Price said. “I finally made it to state, which was one of my biggest goals.”
At Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club, Price shot 94 both days to finish 74th overall.
“I did make birdie on a par-3 and I almost made a hole-in-one, but it bounced out,” she said.
Price has signed to continue her golf and academic careers at Bethel University, where she plans to major in either criminal justice or psychology.