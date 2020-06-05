GIRLS' HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Multi-talented performers

There are multiple reasons why high school athletes decide to play multiple sports.
Some do it to stay in shape. Others do it for the camaraderie. Still, others do it just because it’s fun.
Regardless of the reason, Clark and Floyd counties had several athletes who excelled in multiple sports during the fall and winter seasons. With that in mind, here is a look at 10 of the top contenders for Girls’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will take place online June 16.
NATALIE BOESING, PROVIDENCE
The senior was a first-team All-Area selection in cross country and basketball.
In cross country, Boesing finished seventh at sectional, 11th at regional and 61st at semistate.
On the basketball court, the 5-foot-11 forward put up 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Pioneers. After the season, she earned high honorable mention All-State recognition from the Associated Press and was named to the Small School All-State team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
And that’s without including her best sport, tennis, which was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LAYNE BURKE, NEW ALBANY
The junior was a third-team All-Area selection in basketball after being a key contributor on the Bulldogs’ soccer team.
In soccer, the midfielder tallied five goals and four assists for a team that went 9-3-2.
On the hardwood, the 5-11 forward averaged around eight points per game on her way to earning first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors.
KALIN CAMPBELL, NEW WASHINGTON
The senior was an All-Area honorable mention pick in both volleyball and basketball.
In volleyball, the outside hitter topped the team in kills (173), while ranking second in service aces (51) and third in total blocks (14) and digs (127) en route to earning All-Southern Athletic Conference honors.
On the basketball court, the forward averaged around nine points per game for the Mustangs, who posted their first winning record since the 2013-14 season.
SKYLAR COCHRAN, CHARLESTOWN
The junior was a second-team All-Area selection in cross country, then was an honorable mention pick in basketball.
On the cross country course, Cochran was sixth at sectional — helping the Pirates to their first-ever title; 23rd at regional and 106th at semistate.
In basketball, the 5-9 guard averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game for Charlestown, which went 14-11 and lost to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Salem in the sectional semifinals.
ALLISON HORN, HENRYVILLE
The senior was an All-Area honorable mention selection in golf and basketball.
In golf, Horn fired the team’s low score at sectional to earn an individual spot in the regional tournament.
On the hardwood, the 5-5 guard averaged 10.2 points per game for the Hornets.
KAYLEE KAISER, PROVIDENCE
The senior was a first-team All-Area pick in soccer before earning honorable mention in basketball.
In her first 11 matches, Kaiser collected eight goals, two assists and 18 points while helping lead the Pioneers to their third straight sectional title.
On the basketball court, the 5-5 guard averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
KEEGAN KAISER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was an All-Area honorable mention pick in basketball and also was a solid contributor for the volleyball team.
On the volleyball court, the defensive specialist ranked third on the team in digs (131) and fifth in service aces (23).
On the hardwood, the 5-6 guard topped the Highlanders in scoring (10 points per game) and rebounding (five per game).
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The freshman was a first-team All-Area selection in cross country and a second-team pick in swimming.
In cross country, Liddle finished fourth at the sectional, sixth at the regional, 39th at the semistate and 110th (second on the team) at state.
In swimming, she was third in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at the Floyd Central Sectional while her 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams both took second.
RILEY NUNN, HENRYVILLE
The junior was a second-team All-Area pick in basketball after earning honorable mention in volleyball.
In volleyball, the setter helped the Hornets to a sectional title and a 20-10 record.
In basketball, the 5-4 guard averaged a team-high 12.1 points per game for Henryville.
BRIGID WELCH, PROVIDENCE
The senior was a second-team All-Area selection in soccer and a third-team pick in basketball.
On the soccer pitch, the goalie only allowed eight goals while recording 91 saves and nine shutouts in 16 matches.
On the hardwood, the 5-10 center averaged 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Pioneers, who went 12-12. Her season was highlighted by a last-second putback that beat New Albany.