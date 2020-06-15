Several girls from Clark and Floyd counties had outstanding seasons on the fields and courts during the fall and winter.
In all, 18 student-athletes from eight different area schools will vie for the honor of NTSPY Girls’ Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will premiere online at 6 p.m. tonight.
Here is a closer look at each of the 18 athletes up for the honor.
GRACE BARBER, NEW ALBANY
The junior forward, a first-time finalist for Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year, led the way in goals (19) and points (43) while ranking third in assists (five) for the Bulldogs, who went 9-3-2.
NATALIE BOESING, PROVIDENCE
A second-time finalist for Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, the 5-foot-11 senior forward averaged 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Pioneers in 2019-20. She also shot 50 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free throw line.
AUDREY BRUMFIELD, FLOYD CENTRAL
After posting 15 goals, eight assists and 38 points as a junior, Brumfield played an even larger role in her senior season after reigning Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year Katie Yankey was injured. She had 11 goals, five assists and 27 points in her first nine matches for the Highlanders, who went on to post a 13-5-2 record and capture their fourth consecutive sectional title.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore, the reigning Girls’ Golfer of the Year, tied for third at sectional (which Floyd won). Then at the regional she carded a team-best 80, missing out on an individual trip to the IHSAA State Finals by one shot.
BONNIE DIXON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior, a first-time Girls’ Swimmer of the Year finalist, won four events — the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley as well as the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events — at the Floyd Central Sectional. A week later at the IHSAA State Finals, Dixon took 24th in the 100 back and 30th in the 200 IM while Jeff finished 21st in the 200 medley relay.
NAN GARCIA, JEFFERSONVILLE
The two-time reigning Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year had high hopes for her senior year, which came to a premature end after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late December. Still in the 14 games she did play the 6-0 forward made her mark, averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line for the Red Devils. Despite playing a little more than half the season, the Penn State-signee was still selected to the Indiana All-Star team while also being named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Supreme 15 and second team All-State by the Associated Press.
MACIE GARRISON, SILVER CREEK
The senior setter/hitter, a first-time Volleyball Player of the Year finalist, had a team-best 767 assists while ranking second in kills (159) this past season. The Jacksonville State-signee, a four-year starter, also had a career-best 250 digs and was second in service aces (51) for the Dragons, who captured their third straight sectional title.
COURTNEY GLOTZBACH, PROVIDENCE
The senior outside hitter, a first-time Volleyball Player of the Year finalist, was second on the squad in kills (363) and blocks (65). The Jacksonville State-signee was also third in digs (235), fifth in assists (27) and seventh in aces (19) for the Pioneers, who went 29-2 and won their ninth consecutive sectional title.
ALI HORNUNG, PROVIDENCE
The junior outside hitter, the reigning Volleyball Player of the Year, topped the Pioneers with 392 kills. She also ranked second on the squad in digs (266), fourth in assists (37), fifth in total blocks (37) and sixth in aces (22) for Providence, which went 29-2 and won its ninth straight sectional title.
SYDNEY JULIOT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time Girls’ Golfer of the Year finalist, was the individual runner-up at the sectional, helping the Highlanders to their seventh title in a row. At the regional, she shot an 85, the team’s second-lowest score.
SYDNEY LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, and reigning Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, won her second straight sectional and regional titles, while leading the Highlanders to team championships as well. The Lipscomb-signee then finished second at semistate and 51st at state.
CHLOE LOFTUS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year finalist, was second (behind Liddle) at sectional, fifth at regional, 23rd at semistate and 190th at state.
MEGAN MCEWEN, JEFFERSONVILLE
After winning four events at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, the senior — a first-time Girls’ Swimmer of the Year finalist — did the same at the sectional. Individually, she won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, the latter by nearly four seconds. She also helped her 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victories in record times. At the IHSAA State Finals, McEwen finished 19th in the 50 freestyle and 26th in the 100 butterfly while the Red Devils’ 200 medley relay took 21st.
GREER MANGER, NEW ALBANY
At the HHC Championships, the second-time Girls’ Swimmer of the Year finalist won the 100 free and the 200 individual medley while helping the Bulldogs take third in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 free relay. At the Floyd Central Sectional, Manger won the 100 and 200 freestyle events — the former by more than two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor — while helping New Albany take third in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay. At the IHSAA State Finals, Manger took 20th in the 100 freestyle and 25th in the 200 free, narrowly missing school records in both.
REILLEY O’LOUGHLIN, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The senior midfielder, a first-time finalist for Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year, had a big final season, tallying 16 goals, 14 assists and 46 points for the Warriors. She finished her career as the program’s all-time assist leader.
KATLYN PRICE, NEW WASHINGTON
The senior, a first-time finalist for Girls’ Golfer of the Year, tied for third place at the sectional. Then, she carded a 79 to earn the final at-large berth — and become the program’s first-ever IHSAA State Finals participant. She finished 74th at state.
ALANA STRIVERSON, SILVER CREEKThe 5-10 junior wing, a first-time finalist for Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Dragons, who won a program-record 21 games. She also shot 47 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range.
ASHLEY WIGHT, CHARLESTOWN
The senior, a first-time finalist for Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, was fourth at sectional — helping the Pirates win their first-ever team title. She followed that up by finishing 15th at regional and 58th at semistate.
