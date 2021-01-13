Teala Joann Been, 68 years of age passed away on January 12, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Edward and Betty Reisert. She is survived by her sons, Brian Deering, Aaron Been; brother, Eddie "Bud" Reisert; sisters, Willa Daniels, Becky Reisert; grandc…