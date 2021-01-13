nwp11.jpg

New Washington freshman Kaidin James is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Mustangs.  

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Through Tuesday's games 

Player (school)     Games     Points     PPG

Emily Cissell (Borden)     14     207     14.8

Jasmine Walker (Clarksville)     13     191     14.7 

Chloe Carter (Rock Creek)     7     95     13.6

Kaidin James (New Washington)     13     174     13.4

Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek)     15     184     12.3

Leah Thompson (Rock Creek)     7     86     12.3

Skylar Cochran (Charlestown)     10     117     11.7 

Alana Striverson (Silver Creek)     17     197     11.6 

Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown)     10     115     11.5  

Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek)     17     194     11.4 

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE

Columbus East     5-0     10-5

Bedford NL     5-1     14-2

Jennings County     3-1     11-3

Madison     4-3     6-10

New Albany     1-3     5-11

Jeffersonville     1-3     3-9

Seymour     1-4     7-7

Floyd Central     0-5     4-11

Last Thursday's results

     Columbus East 67, Seymour 50

     Madison 59, New Albany 39

     New Washington at Jennings County, ppd.

    Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.

Saturday's results

     Bedford NL 60, Castle 38

     New Albany 41, Floyd Central 40

     Seymour 59, Crawford County 29

     Seymour at North Harrison, ppd.

Monday's result

     Pike 59, Jennings County 47

Tuesday's results

     Columbus East 67, Bedford NL 66

     Jennings County 59, Whiteland 39

     Sacred Heart (Ky.) 55, Jeffersonville 34

     Silver Creek 46, Madison 38

     Floyd Central at Borden, ppd.

Tonight's games

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Floyd Central at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game

     Jennings County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

     Columbus East at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Brownstown Central, 1:30 p.m.

     Madison at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Center Grove, 1:30 p.m.

     Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's game

     Bedford NL at Vincennes Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

     Charlestown at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Brown County, 7:30 p.m.

     Scottsburg at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Silver Creek     6-0     15-2

Salem     5-1     14-2

Brownstown Central     6-2     12-5

Corydon Central     5-3     9-7

North Harrison     2-2     8-3

Eastern     3-4     7-6

Scottsburg     3-4     6-10

Charlestown     1-4     5-5

Austin     1-5     8-8

Clarksville     0-7     5-11

Last Thursday's results

     Corydon 42, Eastern 27

     Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13

     Salem at Mitchell, ppd.

Friday's result

     Providence 51, Clarksville 15

Saturday's results

     Silver Creek 58, Salem 56

     Brownstown 52, Charlestown 46

     Eastern 51, Austin 39

     Seymour at North Harrison, ppd.

Tuesday's results

     Austin 31, Henryville 23

     Eastern 54, Charlestown 47

     Forest Park 49, Corydon 30

     Paoli 53, Scottsburg 46

     Silver Creek 46, Madison 38

Tonight's games

     CAI at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

     Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Greensburg at Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

     North Harrison at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

     Salem at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

     Charlestown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

     Austin at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.

     Eastern at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Brownstown, 1:30 p.m.

     Madison at Corydon, 1:30 p.m.

     Clarksville at North Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

     Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

     Austin at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

     Brownstown at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

     Corydon at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

     Eastern at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

     Scottsburg at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Lanesville     3-0     14-2

New Washington     2-0     5-8

Borden     2-2     9-5

Crothersville     0-1     3-7

South Central     0-2     1-9

Henryville     0-2     1-10

Last Thursday's results

     Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28

     New Washington 35, Borden 25

     Crawford County at South Central, ppd.

     New Washington at Jennings County, ppd.

Saturday's results

     Hauser 38, Henryville 37

     Paoli 49, Borden 16

     Portland Christian (Ky.) 57, South Central 47

     Henryville at Orleans, ppd. 

Tuesday's results

     Austin 31, Henryville 23

     Providence 40, New Washington 36

     Floyd Central at Borden, ppd.

Tonight's games

     Crothersville at Henryville, 7 p.m.

     Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Trinity Lutheran at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at Edinburgh, ppd. 

Friday's game

     Columbus Christian at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

     Shawe at South Central, 11:30 a.m.

     Eastern at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.

     Tell City at South Central, 2 p.m.

    Switzerland County at New Washington, 2:30 p.m.

     Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

Monday's game

     Crothersville at New Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

     Austin at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

     New Washington at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.

     CAI at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

     Lanesville at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

     South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

     South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

     South Decatur at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you