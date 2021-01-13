AREA SCORING LEADERS
Through Tuesday's games
Player (school) Games Points PPG
Emily Cissell (Borden) 14 207 14.8
Jasmine Walker (Clarksville) 13 191 14.7
Chloe Carter (Rock Creek) 7 95 13.6
Kaidin James (New Washington) 13 174 13.4
Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek) 15 184 12.3
Leah Thompson (Rock Creek) 7 86 12.3
Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 10 117 11.7
Alana Striverson (Silver Creek) 17 197 11.6
Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown) 10 115 11.5
Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek) 17 194 11.4
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
Columbus East 5-0 10-5
Bedford NL 5-1 14-2
Jennings County 3-1 11-3
Madison 4-3 6-10
New Albany 1-3 5-11
Jeffersonville 1-3 3-9
Seymour 1-4 7-7
Floyd Central 0-5 4-11
Last Thursday's results
Columbus East 67, Seymour 50
Madison 59, New Albany 39
New Washington at Jennings County, ppd.
Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.
Saturday's results
Bedford NL 60, Castle 38
New Albany 41, Floyd Central 40
Seymour 59, Crawford County 29
Seymour at North Harrison, ppd.
Monday's result
Pike 59, Jennings County 47
Tuesday's results
Columbus East 67, Bedford NL 66
Jennings County 59, Whiteland 39
Sacred Heart (Ky.) 55, Jeffersonville 34
Silver Creek 46, Madison 38
Floyd Central at Borden, ppd.
Tonight's games
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's game
Jennings County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Columbus East at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Brownstown Central, 1:30 p.m.
Madison at Corydon Central, 1:30 p.m.
Seymour at Center Grove, 1:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's game
Bedford NL at Vincennes Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Charlestown at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Brown County, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Silver Creek 6-0 15-2
Salem 5-1 14-2
Brownstown Central 6-2 12-5
Corydon Central 5-3 9-7
North Harrison 2-2 8-3
Eastern 3-4 7-6
Scottsburg 3-4 6-10
Charlestown 1-4 5-5
Austin 1-5 8-8
Clarksville 0-7 5-11
Last Thursday's results
Corydon 42, Eastern 27
Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13
Salem at Mitchell, ppd.
Friday's result
Providence 51, Clarksville 15
Saturday's results
Silver Creek 58, Salem 56
Brownstown 52, Charlestown 46
Eastern 51, Austin 39
Seymour at North Harrison, ppd.
Tuesday's results
Austin 31, Henryville 23
Eastern 54, Charlestown 47
Forest Park 49, Corydon 30
Paoli 53, Scottsburg 46
Silver Creek 46, Madison 38
Tonight's games
CAI at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg at Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Charlestown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Austin at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Eastern at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 1:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Brownstown, 1:30 p.m.
Madison at Corydon, 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville at North Harrison, 2:30 p.m.
Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Austin at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Brownstown at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Lanesville 3-0 14-2
New Washington 2-0 5-8
Borden 2-2 9-5
Crothersville 0-1 3-7
South Central 0-2 1-9
Henryville 0-2 1-10
Last Thursday's results
Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28
New Washington 35, Borden 25
Crawford County at South Central, ppd.
New Washington at Jennings County, ppd.
Saturday's results
Hauser 38, Henryville 37
Paoli 49, Borden 16
Portland Christian (Ky.) 57, South Central 47
Henryville at Orleans, ppd.
Tuesday's results
Austin 31, Henryville 23
Providence 40, New Washington 36
Floyd Central at Borden, ppd.
Tonight's games
Crothersville at Henryville, 7 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at Edinburgh, ppd.
Friday's game
Columbus Christian at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Shawe at South Central, 11:30 a.m.
Eastern at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.
Tell City at South Central, 2 p.m.
Switzerland County at New Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's game
Crothersville at New Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Austin at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
New Washington at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.
CAI at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
South Decatur at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
