After posting team-highs in goals (13) and points (30) as a sophomore while playing alongside her older sister, Logan, Grace Barber had an even better junior season for New Albany.
Once again Barber topped the Bulldogs in goals (19) and points (43) while also ranking third in assists (five).
“It was really good,” the midfielder said of the 2019 campaign. “It was our best season I think we’ve had [in awhile]. … We scored the most we have in like five seasons. We had super-high goals and we met them. Unfortunately it didn’t happen in sectionals, but it was still a really good season and I was really pleased with everyone and how they did.”
New Albany went 9-3-2 this past season, which concluded with a 3-0 loss to archrival Floyd Central in the sectional. Bettering that finish will be one of the goals for next season, according to Barber.
“The goal is definitely sectional, just to win it and make it to regionals and go far. And, beat Columbus East and FC and the big rivals and win conference, those are the main ones,” she said.
Barber plans to play soccer in college, although she’s not sure where yet.
“I’m in contact with a couple coaches,” she said. “In the near future I’ll be committing, but I can’t say where yet.”
