BEDFORD — Dakota Bramer had a hat trick and two assists to lead Floyd Central to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in Hoosier Hills Conference action Monday night.
Sophomore Kylie Koch added two goals while Corrina Hohl, Torri Troutman, Morgan Ellis and Greenley Burke had one apiece for the Highlanders. Ava Bandy and Alyssa Ochsner tallied two assists each while Troutman and Keata Robinson-Horsley added one apiece.
“Starting your week off with a win is always encouraging," Floyd coach Jordan Vejar said. "We scored a lot of goals in many different ways. I was pleased with our ball movement and unselfish play throughout the field. This is a strong team, but they’re an even better group to be around each day. We are looking forward to putting our best foot forward as the regular season comes to an end.”
The Highlanders (7-6, 4-1) next visit Bloomington South on Saturday.
