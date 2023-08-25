NEW ALBANY — Louisville Ballard beat host New Albany 5-1 Thursday night at Green Valley.
The Bruins tallied three times in the first half and twice more in the second before Rebeca Lopez found the back of the net for the Bulldogs with 7 minutes, 46 seconds to play.
In goal for New Albany, Maddi Mullis finished with five saves while freshman Ruby Laffin logged one.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will visit Bedford North Lawrence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.