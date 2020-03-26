Audrey Brumfield followed up a very good junior campaign, in which she posted 15 goals, eight assists and 38 points, with an even bigger senior season for Floyd Central.
“My senior season was good,” she said. “It was different. I was always used to having seniors to look up to, but being a senior it was something to adjust to. We had good team chemistry.”
Brumfield was one of three team captains for Floyd.
“I felt like as team captain I tried to put a lot of emphasis on being welcoming toward the underclassmen and them being part of the team,” she said. “Especially the freshmen, we wanted to make them feel welcome and show them [what to do].”
Brumfield played an even larger role after classmate, and reigning NTSPY Player of the Year, Katie Yankey suffered an injury in the preseason and missed almost the entire regular season. Through Floyd’s first nine matches, the midfielder tallied 11 goals, five assists and 27 points.
“We definitely had to adjust to that because Katie’s a really great player and she brought a lot to our team,” Brumfield said. “I’m glad we had her back for the end of the season.”
Behind Brumfield & Co., Floyd Central went 13-5-2 and won its fourth consecutive sectional title.
“That was really exciting for a lot of the girls. I wasn’t able to be a part of the first two sectional titles, so it was exciting for me too,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield signed with Murray State, graduated early from Floyd and is now a freshman at the school in southwest Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.