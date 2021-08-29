9-8-20_SilverCreek@NewAlbany_G-Soccer_11255.jpg

New Albany junior Taylor Treat stretches for the ball during the Bulldogs’ 4-1 home loss to Silver Creek on Tuesday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BEDFORD — Taylor Treat had a hat trick plus one as New Albany rolled to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday. 

Ella Higbie tallied two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who built a 5-0 halftime lead. 

Alaina Walker added a goal and two assists while Kaydence Kaiser and Aliya Utz also found the back of the net for New Albany, which outshot Bedford 27-0. 

NEW ALBANY 9, BEDFORD NL 0

New Albany     5     4 — 9 

Bedford NL      0     0 — 0 

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     NA — Taylor Treat (Ella Higbie assist), 37:30.

     NA — Treat (Higbie) 22.05.

     NA — Kaydence Kaiser, 14:00.

     NA — Treat (Alaina Walker), 11:46. 

     NA — Higbie, 8:05. 

Second half

     NA — Higbie (Walker), 32:31. 

     NA — Aliya Utz, 26:37.

     NA — Treat, 23:13. 

     NA — Walker, 13:52. 

GAME STATISTICS

     Shots on goal: NA 27, BNL 0.

