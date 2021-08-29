BEDFORD — Taylor Treat had a hat trick plus one as New Albany rolled to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday.
Ella Higbie tallied two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who built a 5-0 halftime lead.
Alaina Walker added a goal and two assists while Kaydence Kaiser and Aliya Utz also found the back of the net for New Albany, which outshot Bedford 27-0.
NEW ALBANY 9, BEDFORD NL 0
New Albany 5 4 — 9
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Taylor Treat (Ella Higbie assist), 37:30.
NA — Treat (Higbie) 22.05.
NA — Kaydence Kaiser, 14:00.
NA — Treat (Alaina Walker), 11:46.
NA — Higbie, 8:05.
Second half
NA — Higbie (Walker), 32:31.
NA — Aliya Utz, 26:37.
NA — Treat, 23:13.
NA — Walker, 13:52.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: NA 27, BNL 0.
