JEFFERSONVILLE — Olivia Clive tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Jeffersonville girls’ soccer team to a 4-2 victory over visiting North Harrison in the Red Devils’ season-opener Wednesday night.
The match was tied 2-2 at halftime before Hannah Magruder scored off a feed from Jaidyn Calvert in the second minute of the second half to give Jeff the lead for good. Clive added an insurance goal with 19 minutes, 21 seconds to play as the Red Devils gave Ahnya Evinger — the first female head coach in program history — her first win.
“It gives me chills that I’m breaking barriers and the girls can look at me and think, ‘I can do that too one day,’” Evinger said. “I’m really excited and grateful for the support of the community and the support of my family.”
Sydney Foreman got Jeff off to a good start with her goal, off an assist from Clive, in the third minute of the match. The Lady Cats tied it up on a goal by Ali Saunders, who is also a basketball standout, in the 16th minute.
Four minutes later, Clive found the back of the net off a feed from Liliana Gonzalez Chavez. North Harrison tied it up again three minutes later when Saunders assisted Lucia Remohi Carmona’s goal.
The Red Devils dominated the second half.
“I told them going in, there were three things I was looking for: I was looking for connected passes, field positioning and communication. I said, ‘If you do those three things, goals will come naturally,’” Evinger said. “I’m very happy with the play of the game and the movement of the ball.”
Jeff outshot the Lady Cats 23-2 in victory.
“We definitely did a lot of good things to get there,” Clive said. “We’re missing (shots) now, but as the season goes along, we’re going to naturally hit those shots. It’s the beginning of the season, so that’s not something we have to worry about right now.”
Jeff is slated to visit Silver Creek next Thursday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NORTH HARRISON 2
North Harrison 2 0—2
Jeffersonville 2 2—4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
J — Sydney Foreman (Olivia Clive assist), 37:53.
NH — Ali Saunders (unassisted), 24:20.
J — Clive (Liliana Gonzalez Chavez), 20:20.
NH — Lucia Remohi Carmona (Saunders), 17:28.
Second half
J — Hannah Magruder (Jaidyn Calvert), 38:42.
J — Clive, 19:21.
