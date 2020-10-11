CLARKSVILLE — Providence’s bid to win a fourth straight Class A sectional title ended Saturday.
Trinity Lutheran tallied two goals in the first half en route to a 2-0 victory over the Pioneers in the Class A Providence Sectional final. The Cougars, who earned their first sectional title with the triumph, advance to Saturday's Forest Park Regional.
“We just couldn’t finish the ball,’ Providence coach Brett Bass said. “When you look at it and where we were on the field, we dominated the majority of this game. The difference is, when they had those opportunities and runs, they finished and we didn’t. You have to give them credit.”
The first goal for the Cougars (7-7) came at the 10-minute mark, when midfielder Sarah Lemming had a breakaway and put it away at the right net past Providence keeper Caelea Graf.
Kailene Cockerham added a goal in the 35th minutes for Trinity Lutheran, which entered intermission with a two goal lead. The Cougars provided enough defense in the second half to get the win.
The Pioneers (3-8-2) had a bit of bad luck as well. At least three of their shots hit the posts or crossbar. One of those came with about 15 minutes left when Lauren Castleberry’s shot hit the top and glanced away.
Trinity Lutheran goalkeeper Genesis Munoz recorded 15 saves in the win.
“She was awesome,” Bass said. “I don’t want to discredit her, but we also have to play for shots better. That was our biggest struggle all year, finding ways to put the ball into the back of the net.”
The Pioneers will say goodbye to eight seniors, including Castleberry, Mia Duggins, Sami Mayrose, MacKenzie Gill, Emily Kemp, Anna Isler, Morgan Michels and Kayce Quinn.
“As leaders they were great, and as kids, they are even better. We’re going to miss them dearly and they put everything out there on the line,” Bass of his seniors. “I couldn’t ask any more from them. They were awesome.”
Providence will return a youthful core, including Graf, Brooklyn Stemle, Kate Weber, Regan Hinton, Maci Hoskins, Madaleine Reed and Erika Vaughn.
“During the offseason we’re going to go back to work and encourage the girls to keep playing," Bass said. "I expect we’re going to come back next year even stronger.”
CLASS A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Saturday's final
TRINITY LUTHERAN 2, PROVIDENCE 0
Trinity Lutheran 2 0 – 2
Providence 0 0 – 0
Goals: Sarah Lemming (TL); Kailene Cockerham (TL).
Saves: Genesis Munoz (TL) 14, Caelea Graf (P) 8.
