SCOTTSBURG — Natalie Day netted a pair of goals to lead the Silver Creek girls' soccer team to a 2-1 triumph over host Scottsburg in Mid-Southern Conference action Tuesday night.
Day scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute — 11 minutes before the Warriorettes scored the equalizer — then tallied the match-winner in the 77th minute.
"We possessed the ball very well and we felt like we controlled much of the game," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "Scottsburg capitalized on their scoring chance in the first half, but our defense and goalie Megan Ekart stepped up big in the second half. Megan made some really nice saves that allowed us to stay tied through most of the game. Our central midfielders — Natalie Day, Olivia Johnston and Carley Troutman passed the ball very well and kept our offense clicking. Natalie Day stepped up early to score on a PK and she scored a late game winning goal from a nearly impossible angle. She was playing with a migraine, but you wouldn’t have known based on how she played. Scottsburg was gunning for us, so this was big win for us. They played us real tough in the sectional final last year and they were ready to get some revenge. I was really pleased with our effort and ability to control the game against a determined opponent."
The Dragons (2-1, 1-0) next play in the Hoosier Cup, which begins Friday in Bloomington.
SILVER CREEK 2, SCOTTSBURG 1
Silver Creek 1 1—2
Scottsburg 1 0—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Natalie Day penalty kick, 21st minute.
S — Allyson Barger, 32nd.
Second half
SC — Day, 77th.
GAME STATISTIC
Shots on goal: Silver Creek 7, Scottsburg 5.
WARRIORS DOWN REBELS
NEW ALBANY — Emma Fletcher's two goals propelled Christian Academy to a 2-0 win over visiting Southwestern on Tuesday evening.
Fletcher scored in the 12th and 47th minutes for the Warriors.
"We were fortunate tonight with teams focusing on [Reilley] O'Loughlin, leaving other players like Fletcher available," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "We possessed well tonight but missed a ton shots."
The Warriors play at Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2, SOUTHWESTERN 0
Southwestern 0 0—1
Christian Academy 1 1—2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
CAI — Emma Fletcher, 12th minute.
Second half
CAI — Fletcher (Ann Lopez assist), 47th.
FLOYD CLIPS WILDCATS
JASPER — Audrey Brumfield tallied two goals and two assists to lead visiting Floyd Central to an 8-2 win at Jasper on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats scored 40 seconds into the match, but it was pretty much all Highlanders after that.
Kendyl Rumple's goal, off one of Brumfield's assists, in the 4th minute tied it at 1. Four minutes later Brumfield's first goal gave Floyd the lead for good.
"While we played well in stretches, we continue to have mental breakdowns that give us stuff to work on," Highlanders head coach coach Lewie Stevens said. "But overall, [I'm] pleased with the effort."
Floyd (3-1) plays Terre Haute North at 8:20 p.m. Friday night in the Hoosier Cup in Bloomington.
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, JASPER 2
Floyd Central 6 2—8
Jasper 1 1—2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
J — Amy Hebbeler, 1st minute.
FC — Kendyl Rumple (Audrey Brumfield assist), 4th.
FC — Brumfield (Spencer Freiberger), 8th.
FC — Ella Lavigne (Hannah Sakamaki), 14th.
FC — Dakota Bramer, 17th.
FC — Corrina Holt (Brumfield), 19th.
FC — Brumfield (Rumple), 35th.
Second half
FC — Freiberger PK, 48th.
J — Rachel Brannon, 72nd.
FC — Maria Hopper (Emily Polk), 76th.
