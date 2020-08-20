GIRLS' SOCCER: Day's goal lifts Dragons over Pioneers

SELLERSBURG – Silver Creek senior midfielder Natalie Day scored the game’s only goal early in the second half and the host Dragons held on to beat Providence 1-0 Thursday night.
Day had taken a pass from sophomore midfielder Olivia Johnston about 10 yards to the right of the goal and slipped the shot into the left corner of the net, past Providence goalkeeper Kayce Quinn.
“We’ve been working a lot on the give-and-go,” Day said of the pass from Johnston. “I saw her there and she played it out to me. I just chipped it in from that angle.”
In a match where shots on goal were hard to come by, Day’s goal had added significance as the Pioneers struggled to develop any offense.
“It was huge,” said Day of the goal that came with 33 minutes left in regulation.
Providence (1-1), meanwhile, had difficulty getting its offense in sync.
“Our midfield wasn’t connecting,” Pioneers coach Brett Bass said. “It didn’t give us a chance to attack. We were sloppy today.”
Silver Creek (2-0) was the aggressor from the outset of a scoreless first half as Providence, ranked No. 6 in Class A.
Day led the Dragons’ attack early on with shots at the 26:45 and 21:00 marks.
Senior midfielder Meredith Antz continued Silver Creek’s attack on the goal with a shot at 11:25, then Day had a shot go wide with 8:30 remaining.
Creek’s best opportunity to score came late in the half as Day’s free kick from 30 yards out hit the crossbar and Quinn was able to knock it away.
For the half, Silver Creek had 11 shots to only one by Providence. The Pioneers’ lone attempt came early in the half by Alli Wade on a Pioneers counter.
“It took us a little while to get where we were comfortable,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “We thought we had chances (in the first half), but came up a little short.”
Providence was more aggressive to start the second half and it looked, early on, that it would be the Pioneers to break the tie. Regan Hinton had a shot go wide with 36 minutes left in regulation.
Minutes later, though, the Dragons were on top.
“Having Natalie’s speed up front was a key to that goal,” Anderson said. “It was at a great angle for Natalie to set up and score.”
Providence would continue to pressure the Silver Creek defense. But it, and senior goalkeeper Megan Ekart, proved up to the task.
“Our defensive unit played well together,” Anderson said.
Over an 8-minute period, starting with 29 minutes left in regulation, Providence threatened with three opportunities that were stymied by the Dragons’ defense.
Later, at the 10-minute mark and again at nine minutes remaining, Providence’s Brooklyn Stemle had a pair of shots go wide – the second with the help of Ekart.
A free kick by Day with 7:30 to play nearly gave Creek a two-goal lead, but the attempt failed and it was up to the defense to protect the slimmest of leads over the final seven minutes.