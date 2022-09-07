NEW ALBANY — Olivia Johnston and Carsyn Sidebottom each found the net to lead Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek to a 2-0 triumph over host New Albany at Green Valley on Tuesday night.
Lydia Wright and Makayla Doherty registered assists for the Dragons.
"We were able to put pressure on their middle and contain them. We knew the key was to control (Kaydence) Kaiser, (Alaina) Walker and (Ella) Higbie and that if we did we would have some chances," Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "I thought our girls played with patience, which is something we have really emphasized."
