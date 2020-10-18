JASPER — Silver Creek captured its first-ever regional title Saturday night.
The Dragons beat the host Wildcats 1-0 in the Class 2A Jasper Regional final.
"I am so proud of this team for believing in what we've told them all season and that is that they have a chance to make history and win a regional," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "I've had a special feeling about this group since last season ended. I never imagined we'd set a school record with 19 wins, but I knew we had the team that could win a regional. This team has taken a one-game-at-a time approach all year and here we are about to play for a semistate and a chance to play in the State Finals."
In the regional semifinals, Anna Wright scored on a pair of second-half penalty kicks to lead the 11th-ranked Dragons to a 2-1 win over No. 12 Northview.
"The morning game was very physical and we were worried that the physical play, on top of playing the second game, could be an issue, but the girls didn't let that stop them," Anderson said. "Senior Meredith Antz took two hard hits and had to leave the first game with a busted nose, but came back in the championship game and played great. Considering the circumstances I thought we looked pretty good as far as conditioning goes, but our play was a little sloppy. We didn't possess the ball very well in either game, but we did make the most of our attacking chances. In the first game, Olivia Johnston played some great balls to Anna Wright and she was able to run onto them and draw two clear penalties in the box. She capitalized on both kicks like I knew she would. She's so calm in that situation and so good with her placement. She had a great day, even though she didn't score in her normal ways. She really dominated the midfield in the second game and was determined to go after and win every ball she could."
In the seventh minute of the final, Creek scored on a Jasper own-goal off of a shot by Wright.
That goal stood up for the remainder of the match.
"Our defense was a little shaky at times in the first game, but solid in the second game," Anderson said. "Merideth Wilkinson probably played her best game of the year against Jasper and we needed it to stop their attack. And Natalie Day, who's played offense almost all season after two years as a defender, did a phenomenal job marking Jasper's best player and holding her to zero shots on goal. Natalie is so versatile. She's fast, physical and smart and she took Krueger out of the game. I can't leave out our other defenders Sarah Elder, Jordyn Hall and Rosie Grady. They all stepped up and gave us 80 minutes in both games. Sarah's been so good for us for three years, but to see how she leads our defense and makes everyone around her better is a joy to watch. Jordyn and Rosie have never played high school soccer before, but you would never know it. They've improved so much this season. While Megan Ekart did not face many shots in goal she made saves when she needed to and distributed the ball very well.
"The championship game was much cleaner, but neither team really got many shots on goal. Great defense by both teams really limited the scoring chances. Anna had a cross that was deflected in off a Jasper defender and into the goal early in the game and it held up. I really wish we could've gotten one more to give us a little breathing room, but it turns out we didn't need it. I'm so happy for our seniors to be part of something so special. To go from not being sure we'd have a season to, this is unbelievable. Meredith, Natalie, Megan, Emma and Anna have worked so hard for this and to see the joy on their faces, along with the rest of the team is something, we'll never forget. But we're not done yet. We'll now focus on our next game and be ready to take on Cathedral on Saturday."
The Dragons (19-1) will face fourth-ranked Cathedral (9-6-3) at 5 p.m. next Saturday in the 2A Seymour Semistate.
