CORYDON — Anna Wright had three goals and an assist as Silver Creek clinched its first Mid-Southern Conference title since 2017 with a 6-0 win at Corydon Central on Monday night.
Carsyn Sidebottom, Carley Troutman and Emma Wilcoxson added one goal apiece for the Dragons while Meredith Antz tallied two assists and Natalie Day had one.
"We wanted to score early to set the tone and Carsyn got one quickly by following a shot by Anna Wright that hit off the crossbar. Anna had some really good goals tonight and she was set up nicely by Meredith who had some great crosses to the middle. We scored in a few different ways tonight which was nice to see," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "Our defense played another great game. They don’t get a lot of credit or get their names in the paper very often because they don’t score but they have played very well this season. Layken Kochert, Sarah Elder, Merideth Wilkinson, Jordyn Hall, Sydney Leddon and sometimes Rosie Grady have worked together to limit other teams scoring chances for the most part."
Silver Creek (13-1, 5-0) will host Charlestown at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SILVER CREEK 6, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Silver Creek 3 3 — 6
Corydon Central 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Carsyn Sidebottom (assist Anna Wright), 5th minute.
SC — Wright (assist Meredith Antz), 19th.
SC — Carley Troutman (assist Natalie Day), 37th.
Second half
SC — Wright (assist Antz), 48th.
SC — Wright, 49th.
SC — Emma Wilcoxson, 80th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: SC 18, CC 0.
