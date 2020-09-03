FLOYDS KNOBS — After smothering its first five opponents by a combined 25-goal margin, Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said his team needed a solid test.
The Dragons (6-0), ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, dodged a late near-miss goal and survived its first tough test, slipping past host Floyd Central 2-1 Thursday night.
After some cancellations, both schools had an open slot and the game was set up over the weekend.
“We found out both teams had an opening and I texted (Floyd Central coach) Lewie (Stevens) over the weekend, and it worked out,” Anderson said.
The Dragons, who outscored their first five foes by a combined score of 26-1, struck first Thursday night. In the 14th minute Olivia Johnston found herself open on the left side and fired a shot from about 10 yards out into the goal.
“We kept our composure and played smart,” Johnston said. “We didn’t get down. I really think we outplayed them. It’s a great win — when you beat Floyd.”
It appeared the lone goal would be all Creek would need until the Highlanders’ Corrina Hohl found an opening on the left side — also about 10 yards away — and found the net for the tying goal with 11:36 to play.
“Corrina is probably the most composed player we have with the ball at her feet in front of the goal. That was an example of it there,” Stevens said. “She played a nice, left-footer inside the net. It was a beautiful shot.”
Silver Creek quickly struck back, pushing the ball deep into the offensive end. Floyd Central was called for a hand-ball in the box, giving the Dragons a penalty kick with 10:40 left.
Senior Anna Wright converted the penalty kick, putting the Dragons on top 2-1.
“Anna is pretty good from the PK slot,” Anderson said of the Western Kentucky commit. “I knew she would make it count.”
With Creek clinging to its one-goal lead, Floyd’s Kendyl Rumple fired a shot from 15 yards out in the final minute. It ricocheted off the crossbar with just 55 seconds left.
The Highlanders (2-3) played short-handed, missing starters Dakota Bramer and Hannah Sakamaki. Bramer was nursing a groin injury while Sakamaki was out of town on a college visit.
“I applaud him for still wanting to play, he could’ve easily backed out of it,” Anderson said of Stevens. “We want to keep challenging ourselves, that’s why we wanted to play a team like Floyd Central. ... We really want to compete for a regional championship.”
Meanwhile, Stevens said the Highlanders need to focus more on the minutiae of the game.
“When you take care of the small details, the big ones take care of themselves,” he said. “It’s a cliche for a reason. We have yet to actually embrace that. . . Hopefully, we’re getting better.
“It looks like we’re playing with nine people,” Stevens said. “When a team of 11 starts to gel, it looks like they have 13. But we can get there. We just have some work to do.”
SILVER CREEK 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
SC goals: Olivia Johnston, Anna Wright.
FC goals: Corrina Hohl.
