SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston's hat trick and assist helped Silver Creek to a 4-0 win over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night (a.k.a. the Dragons' Senior Night).
Johnston found the net in the 13th and 17th minutes, then assisted Vic Hutchings' goal in the 22nd minute.
Johnston added another goal in the 55th minute for the Dragons, who outshot the Panthers 17-1.
"Once we settled down from the Senior Night festivities we played very well," said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, who achieved his 100th victory with the win. "I thought we started out flat and maybe a little tight, but once Liv got her first goal we got comfortable and played our game. Tonight Liv made the most of her opportunities to score after a rough game on Saturday. She’s got so much potential and I think she’s been putting too much pressure on herself to score. She was a lot more relaxed and it led to a hat trick. Vic Hutchings added another goal and continues to find ways to score. She and Liv have played great together up top and given us many scoring chances. Our defense played really well again. Those four play almost every minute of every game and when they’re healthy they really work well together.
"Tonight was Senior Night for Sabrina Schmidt, Vic Hutchings and Elayna Balingit and manger Cheridan Sanders. They have been great leaders this year and been part of some very successful teams over the past four years. We will really miss them!"
The Dragons (7-7, 3-2) host Seymour at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 0 0—0
Silver Creek 3 1—4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston (Sabrina Schmidt assist), 13th minute.
SC — Johnston (Carley Troutman), 17th.
SC — Vic Hutchings (Johnston), 22nd.
Second half
SC — Johnston, 55th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Corydon Central 1, Silver Creek 17.
