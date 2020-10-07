MADISON — Anna Wright and Olivia Johnston each had a hat trick, while Sydney Leddon dished out four assists, as Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek topped Charlestown 10-1 in the first round of the Madison Sectional on Tuesday.
Natalie Day tallied two goals and an assist, while Emma Long and Sarah Elder added one goal apiece. Carley Troutman, Emma Wilcoxson and Wright each had an assist for the Dragons (15-1), who'll face Scottsburg (7-6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the sectional semifinals.
